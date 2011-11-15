* Weaker banks to be told Friday how much they need to raise
By Steve Slater and Philipp Halstrick
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Europe's weaker
banks expect to be told how much capital each needs to raise to
repair their balance sheets on Friday and may be allowed to plug
shortfall with debt that converts into equity, people familiar
with the matter said.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) last month said banks
needed to raise 106 billion euros ($144.5 million) to restore
confidence in the industry, but said a final figure for each
bank would be given in November. Those details are due on
Friday, four banking industry sources said on Tuesday.
More significantly, the regulator is expected to give
details at the same time on "contingent capital" instruments,
dubbed "CoCos", that they can use to fill the hole.
Contingent capital -- such as debt that converts into equity
when a bank hits trouble -- will be accepted if it meets "strict
and harmonised" criteria, the EBA said last month.
It plans to issue a common European "term sheet" to make
clear that criteria.
The EBA declined to comment on precise timing.
"We are getting close. I don't have a specific date yet but
we will go out with the complete package at the same time,"
Andrea Enria, EBA chairman, told reporters at a conference in
Frankfurt.
"We are preparing the term sheet for contingent capital
instruments and are preparing the recommendation to put it into
force. I hope to find a reasonable agreement in the coming
days," he said.
Banks may need to raise less than a third of the 106 billion
euro shortfall from issuing equity. Analysts have estimated they
will need less than 30 billion euros, as they use retained
earnings, dividend cuts, assets sales and lending cuts. The
amount could be reduced further by using CoCos.
That could be intended, as the EBA and national governments
are increasingly concerned that banks will "deleverage"
aggressively to lift their capital ratios, raising fears this
will squeeze credit and hurt economic growth.
The key issue in the CoCo term sheet is the trigger point,
or when the instrument has to convert into core equity.
If conversion is triggered when a bank's core Tier 1 capital
ratio falls below 7 percent that should be high enough to
reassure regulators and attract investors, one banker said.
Credit Suisse, not part of the EBA test, raised
almost 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.6 billion) from CoCos at a 7
percent trigger level in February, but issuance has stalled
since.
Existing convertible capital will not qualify unless it
converts into equity by the end of October 2012, the EBA said.
Investors could be attracted to CoCos as bondholders face
the risk of having to take losses if a bank hits trouble anyway,
and the European Commission is set to shortly propose a law to
give supervisors that power.
