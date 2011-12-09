LONDON Dec 9 As 31 European banks start a search for ways to plug a 115 billion euro ($153 billion) capital hole by June, the use of debt that converts into equity looks unlikely to be the salvation for many.

Europe's banking watchdog told banks they could use "very strong private convertible capital" to help plug the shortfall, as part of a recapitalisation plan unveiled on Thursday aimed at making lenders strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence.

As expected, it gave an all-clear to issue bonds that convert into equity if a bank nears trouble, or contingent capital, but only on strict conditions.

"These will be difficult/expensive for the weakest banks to issue," analysts at Barclays Capital said, as the interest payment on the instrument will be more costly the lower a bank's capital ratio is.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the instruments, dubbed "CoCos", have to trigger into equity if the core Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent. They will count as additional Tier 1 capital, which some said will make it too expensive to issue.

"The general feeling in the market is that this might be a hard sell in new issue terms and so therefore may be more relevant to liability management exercises or other debt swaps," said Jonathan Mellor, capital markets partner at Allen & Overy.

Bankers have been waiting for the EBA's guidance to assess whether CoCos will become popular. But they said it always faced a tough balancing act: the conversion trigger point needs to be high enough to satisfy regulators, but low enough that they aren't too risky for investors, and the instruments need to be sufficiently inexpensive for issuers.

That is likely to mean few are able to follow Credit Suisse , which raised more than 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.47 billion) from the hybrid instruments in February, helped by having one of the highest capital ratios in the world.

Banks are considering an array of options to fill their shortfalls, and have to tell regulators their plans by Jan. 20.

Retaining earnings will be the preferred option, but that support is being eroded by the financial crisis, leaving rights issues, shrinking loans to customers, selling assets or cutting dividends or pay for staff as likely options. National governments may have to bail out any lender unable to find the cash.

The banks may need to tap shareholders for less than 30 billion euros if they can find other options, analysts estimate.

"To the extent they can, the banks are going to try to improve capital ratios organically. Some of them will have to come to market, like Unicredit. If those deals go well then access to the equity market will hopefully broaden beyond just the national champion banks," one senior equity capital markets banker said. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) ($1 = 0.9279 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Huw Jones and Alexander Huebner)