By Steve Slater

LONDON Dec 9 As 31 European banks start a search for ways to plug a 115 billion euro ($153 billion) capital hole by June, the use of debt that converts into equity looks unlikely to be the salvation.

Europe's banking watchdog told banks they could use "very strong private convertible capital" to help plug the shortfall, as part of a recapitalisation plan unveiled on Thursday aimed at making lenders strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence.

As expected, it gave an all-clear to issue bonds that convert into equity if a bank nears trouble, or contingent capital, but only on strict conditions.

"This isn't going to herald a widescale issuance of these instruments," one senior capital markets banker said. "The banks who might be able to do it aren't the ones who need to do it."

Others agreed it will be difficult and costly for the weaker banks to issue the hybrid instrument -- the lower the capital is, the higher the interest payment will be for the bank.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the instruments, dubbed "CoCos", have to trigger into equity if the core Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent. They will count as additional Tier 1 capital, which ranks just above equity in the capital structure.

Bankers said the trigger level was as expected, but they should have been Tier 2 instruments to reduce the cost.

"The general feeling in the market is that this might be a hard sell in new issue terms and so therefore may be more relevant to liability management exercises or other debt swaps," said Jonathan Mellor, capital markets partner at Allen & Overy.

Bankers have been waiting for the EBA's guidance to assess whether CoCos will become popular. They said it was always a tough balancing act: the conversion trigger point needs to be high enough to satisfy regulators, but low enough that they aren't too risky for investors, and the instruments need to be cheap enough for banks to issue.

That is likely to mean few are able to follow Credit Suisse , which raised more than 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.5 billion) from them in February, helped by having one of the highest capital ratios in the world.

OTHER OPTIONS

Banks are considering an array of options to fill their shortfalls, and have to tell regulators their plans by Jan. 20.

Retaining earnings will be the preferred option, but the amount that will raise is being eroded by the financial crisis.

That leaves rights issues, shrinking loans to customers, selling assets or cutting dividends or pay for staff as likely options. National governments may have to bail out any lender unable to find the cash.

The EBA warned that reducing loans to businesses and other deleveraging will not count towards the effort, addressing fears that banks will shed up to 3 trillion euros of loans in the next few years, which would hurt economic recovery.

Sales of sovereign bonds will also not count.

That could force banks to look to shareholders for more cash, although analysts said after liability management exercises and other methods they may need to tap shareholders for less than 30 billion euros.

"To the extent they can, the banks are going to try to improve capital ratios organically. Some of them will have to come to market, like Unicredit. If those deals go well then access to the equity market will hopefully broaden beyond just the national champion banks," one senior equity capital markets banker said.

Pressure is on Germany's Commerzbank, which needs to find 5.3 billion euros and may need to take more state help, analysts said. Deutsche Bank should fill its 3.2 billion shortfall organically by the end of this year.

Italian banks will be watching UniCredit's rights issue closely, and rivals such as Banca Monte dei Paschi and Banco Popolare could follow.

Spain's big two banks, Santander and BBVA , need 15.3 billion euros and 6.3 billion respectively, and should meet that by converting preference shares and other liability management actions, earnings, asset sales and reducing assets, without needing to tap investors, analysts said.

French banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and BPCE will cut dividends, reduce assets, manage their debt liabilities and retain earnings to plug their shortfalls. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) ($1 = 0.9279 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Huw Jones and Alexander Huebner)