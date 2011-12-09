(Adds banker quote, further detail)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Dec 9 As 31 European banks start a
search for ways to plug a 115 billion euro ($153 billion)
capital hole by June, the use of debt that converts into equity
looks unlikely to be the salvation.
Europe's banking watchdog told banks they could use "very
strong private convertible capital" to help plug the shortfall,
as part of a recapitalisation plan unveiled on Thursday aimed at
making lenders strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt
crisis and restore investor confidence.
As expected, it gave an all-clear to issue bonds that
convert into equity if a bank nears trouble, or contingent
capital, but only on strict conditions.
"This isn't going to herald a widescale issuance of these
instruments," one senior capital markets banker said. "The banks
who might be able to do it aren't the ones who need to do it."
Others agreed it will be difficult and costly for the weaker
banks to issue the hybrid instrument -- the lower the capital
is, the higher the interest payment will be for the bank.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the instruments,
dubbed "CoCos", have to trigger into equity if the core Tier 1
capital ratio falls below 7 percent. They will count as
additional Tier 1 capital, which ranks just above equity in the
capital structure.
Bankers said the trigger level was as expected, but they
should have been Tier 2 instruments to reduce the cost.
"The general feeling in the market is that this might be a
hard sell in new issue terms and so therefore may be more
relevant to liability management exercises or other debt swaps,"
said Jonathan Mellor, capital markets partner at Allen & Overy.
Bankers have been waiting for the EBA's guidance to assess
whether CoCos will become popular. They said it was always a
tough balancing act: the conversion trigger point needs to be
high enough to satisfy regulators, but low enough that they
aren't too risky for investors, and the instruments need to be
cheap enough for banks to issue.
That is likely to mean few are able to follow Credit Suisse
, which raised more than 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.5
billion) from them in February, helped by having one of the
highest capital ratios in the world.
OTHER OPTIONS
Banks are considering an array of options to fill their
shortfalls, and have to tell regulators their plans by Jan. 20.
Retaining earnings will be the preferred option, but the
amount that will raise is being eroded by the financial crisis.
That leaves rights issues, shrinking loans to customers,
selling assets or cutting dividends or pay for staff as likely
options. National governments may have to bail out any lender
unable to find the cash.
The EBA warned that reducing loans to businesses and other
deleveraging will not count towards the effort, addressing fears
that banks will shed up to 3 trillion euros of loans in the next
few years, which would hurt economic recovery.
Sales of sovereign bonds will also not count.
That could force banks to look to shareholders for more
cash, although analysts said after liability management
exercises and other methods they may need to tap shareholders
for less than 30 billion euros.
"To the extent they can, the banks are going to try to
improve capital ratios organically. Some of them will have to
come to market, like Unicredit. If those deals go well
then access to the equity market will hopefully broaden beyond
just the national champion banks," one senior equity capital
markets banker said.
Pressure is on Germany's Commerzbank, which needs
to find 5.3 billion euros and may need to take more state help,
analysts said. Deutsche Bank should fill its 3.2
billion shortfall organically by the end of this year.
Italian banks will be watching UniCredit's rights issue
closely, and rivals such as Banca Monte dei Paschi and
Banco Popolare could follow.
Spain's big two banks, Santander and BBVA
, need 15.3 billion euros and 6.3 billion respectively,
and should meet that by converting preference shares and other
liability management actions, earnings, asset sales and reducing
assets, without needing to tap investors, analysts said.
French banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and BPCE will cut dividends, reduce assets,
manage their debt liabilities and retain earnings to plug their
shortfalls.
