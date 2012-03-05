* C.Suisse buyback worth 4 bln Sfr, to pay with available cash

* Commerzbank to buy back 776 mln euro of securities with shares

* C.Suisse popular with investors, Commerzbank struggling

By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Arno Schuetze

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, March 5 Two of Europe's biggest banks joined the rush to buy back debt on Monday, notching up transactions worth some $5 billion combined as they scramble to bulk up capital ahead of new banking regulations .

Credit Suisse and Commerzbank follow similar moves by more than a dozen banks across Europe conducting 'liability management exercises' (LME) designed to ensure they can withstand any future financial crises after many required state aid to keep going in recent years.

The aim in buying back debt at current prices -- below those the bank would have to repay otherwise -- is to reduce the banks' exposure to any future liability.

Britain's Barclays came in for criticism when it was discovered the bank was using tax loopholes to profit further from the bond buyback offer it launched late last year, prompting the UK government to take action.

Commerzbank has struggled to raise cash in an effort to avoid further state aid after being bailed out for 18 billion euros in the financial crisis.

The bank is paying for its transactions in its own shares in order to boost its Tier One capital ratio but this is proving unpopular with some investors who would rather hold the securities to maturity in order to get the full payment.

Commerzbank had aimed to pocket new capital worth 1 billion euros via the operation but only managed to secure 776 million euros.

The bank is moving to fill a 5.3 billion euro gap identified by Europe's banking regulator EBA and had said on Feb. 23 that it had narrowed the gap to 1.8 billion by the end of 2011.

By comparison, Credit Suisse, whose balance sheet dwarfs the Swiss economy, is using its own capital to buy back securities. It will buy back Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments worth up to 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.38 billion) ahead of a roadshow for new Contingent Convertible bonds -- which convert to equity -- early this week.

Regulators estimate European Union banks need to fill a 115 billion euros capital hole by June to better withstand the euro zone debt crisis.

BENDING TO THE RULES

Credit Suisse and its compatriot UBS are under heightened pressure to issue loss-absorbing forms of capital -- replacing other forms that will no longer quality under the new rules -- as they seek to comply with Switzerland's post-crisis capital rules, which are tougher than those laid down by the EU.

Their operations are however meeting decent demand.

"With investors looking for yield, it looks like appetite is strong for these securities from private banks, institutions and others," said Cheuvreux banking analyst Christian Stark.

A Credit Suisse issue of $2 billion Buffer Capital Notes in February was 10 times oversubscribed, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

Credit Suisse shares fell 1.0 percent by 1315 GMT on Monday, slightly ahead of a 1.2 percent drop on the European banks index .

Commerzbank's deal however was poorly received and its shares fell 3 percent as a result of the low take-up.

The bank said it would add 484 million euros to the pre-tax result through the end of 2017 as a result of reduced coupon payments and adjustments relating to the former Dresdner Bank, which it bought in 2008.

"The benefits had been expected to fall mainly into the first half of 2012 and will instead be spread between now and 2017," WestLB analyst Neil Smith said. "The conclusion of the transaction is, however, that it will become much easier for Commerzbank to meet the EBA target."

This latest step means Commerzbank is left with a capital gap of about 1 billion, which the bank wants to fill by retaining earnings and reducing risky assets.

The German government will continue to hold an equity stake of 25 percent plus one share after the transaction, Commerzbank said. ($1 = 0.9133 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Catherine Bosley in Zurich; editing by Sophie Walker)