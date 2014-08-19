(This story originally appeared in IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Danielle Robinson and Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - European banks are expected to flock
to the Yankee bond market with Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2
issuance in the autumn, lured by attractive funding costs.
A sharp rally in dollar-denominated European Tier 2
securities last week made it possible for certain European banks
to reap at least 50bp of savings if they go to the US market
rather than euros, including the cost of swapping back to their
home currency.
Bankers differ on how much savings are to be had by issuing
AT1s in dollars. But most agree that the Yankee market will be
the place for Europe's financials if they want a combination of
large deal size, strong demand and better pricing for capital.
"The dollar market is more competitive right now and the
basis swap has moved in favour of European borrowers issuing in
dollars and swapping back to euros, so we could see financials
look to take advantage of this," said Alexandra MacMahon, head
of FIG DCM for EMEA at Citigroup.
The biggest savings, according to US FIG bankers, is in the
Yankee Tier 2 space, where names such as Commerzbank and Intesa
Sanpaolo saw spreads contract by as much as 8bp a day.
"Yankee Tier 2 spreads have been ripping tighter, especially
in the last few days," said a senior FIG banker at one of the
biggest US bank bond houses in New York.
"While senior and sub US bank debt isn't moving much
tighter, some Yankee bank sub debt has tightened
4bp-8bp on a daily basis and some names are about 20bp tighter
over the past few trading days," he added.
Commerzbank's 8.125% September 2023 subordinated bonds were
trading at 305bp last Thursday, 35bp tighter than their 340bp
level the previous Friday and compared with tights of 255bp in
June.
While Tier 2 spreads might be off their tights, the all-in
yield has benefited from a strong rate rally since then, with
10-year Treasury yields at 2.30% on Friday, down from around
2.60% at the end of June.
Even callable securities appear to be doing well in the US
market, according to the FIG banker in New York.
"Yankee Tier 2 spreads have been ripping tighter, especially
in the last few days. There's not a huge depth of demand for
callables in our market but, even so, we are seeing 10NC5 levels
[on Yankee European bank capital] that are at least a good 40bp
through on a swapped-back-to-euro basis, so [the saving in the
US dollar market] is meaningful in Tier 2."
European banks issuing Tier 2 are likely to be swamped with
demand from US investors because the instruments will appeal to
the traditional fixed income investor that does not take on the
AT1 or US preferred product.
OPINION DIVIDED
Additional Tier 1 bonds also rebounded last week in both the
euro and US markets, although opinions on how much savings in
spread terms were available in dollars were mixed.
Some European FIG bankers thought the Additional Tier 1
savings were as much as 75bp for certain European banks to issue
in dollars and swap back to euros, while the US FIG banker
thought dollar new issue spreads on a swapped basis were
probably only marginally better.
Even so, the Yankee market's trump card is the tiny amount
of AT1 paper available, compared with the euro market.
"In the European market there is ample opportunity to buy
euro-denominated bank paper, whereas the opportunity to buy AT1s
in the [144A or SEC-registered] dollar market is much more
limited," said a head of FIG syndicate at an investment bank in
New York.
The European investor base is also still smarting from Banco
Espirito Santo's collapse and the decision to abandon its Tier 2
bondholders.
"The US market has held up better over the summer because a
lot of the headlines that we have had have been Europe-centric,"
said a head of European syndicate at a UK bank in London.
WOOD TO CHOP
Pricing leverage, however, is expected to sit in US
investors' hands rather than with European banks when it comes
to Yankee AT1s.
Although the lack of Additional Tier 1 issuance in the
Yankee market will work to some extent in the borrowers' favour,
US investors are aware of the mountain of capital the European
banks need, at an estimated 25bn-equivalent of Tier 2 and Tier
1 issuance between now and the end of this year.
"The European banks have a lot of wood to chop here," said a
head of trading at a global asset management firm. "At the
beginning of the year, we estimated that they had about the
equivalent 250bn of capital to raise in a three-year period,
and our feeling is that supply will come faster than everyone
thinks."
Supply could also end up being squeezed into just a few
months, given that many banks are likely to wait until the ECB's
Asset Quality Review is completed in mid-October.
When it comes to debating new issue concessions, US
investors might also argue that dollar-denominated AT1s are
highly correlated to junk bonds and equities, and suffered
considerably as a result of the recent sell-off in the
high-yield market.
"The US bank preferreds have performed much better through
the past bout of volatility in high-yield," said the buyside
trader. "It feels like the US bank prefs are more correlated to
rates, and European AT1s are more
susceptible to flows."
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Helene Durand, Editing by
Philip Wright)