LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Banco Santander and UniCredit will
provide the first test of investor appetite for Additional Tier
1 debt in Europe after the asset class was buffeted by serious
headwinds during the summer months.
Banks have not tapped the European AT1 market since a
triple-tranche 3.5bn-equivalent deal from Deutsche Bank in
mid-May when demand for the product was still strong.
However, since then, banks' subordinated debt and AT1 in
particular has been hit by volatility with cash prices yo-yoing
five to six points from week to week. Banco Popular Espanol was
one of the victims and had to pull a transaction in early July.
Meanwhile, the Banco Espirito saga, which saw the bank's
subordinated debt left in the bad bank following its
restructuring, acted as a reminder of the depth of losses
investors can be exposed to, while the lack of secondary
liquidity amplified some of the moves.
The market has since recovered and bankers believe that the
backdrop to sell AT1 has improved markedly.
"The BES situation had a massive impact on the market
initially but it has since recovered and has been to
compartmentalise the situation and it was not a point of
contagion," said a syndicate banker. "We have had three/four
months of no supply and there is a lot of cash to be put to
work."
Banco Santander, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, mandated Credit
Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, its own syndicate team, Societe
Generale and UBS, and is expected to go first.
The issuer is planning a one-day roadshow on Monday and
execution is expected the following day.
Meanwhile, UniCredit, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, which mandated
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank and UniCredit, will see investors over two days with
pricing expected for Wednesday.
"It'll be certainly interesting to see how that will work,"
another syndicate banker said.
"It's likely that the market is strong enough at present to
take both deals, so we expect them to be complementary rather
than competing."
RARITY VALUE
It will be UniCredit's first euro-denominated AT1, following
the launch of a US$1.25bn perpetual non-call 10-year that priced
with an 8% coupon in March.
"There is serious rarity value in Italy and I would expect
UniCredit to benefit from that," the banker said.
UniCredit's dollar issue is the only outstanding Additional
Tier 1 deal from an Italian bank. That transaction was quoted at
a cash price of 105 on Friday, giving a 7.3% yield and spread of
495bp over swaps.
Santander will not benefit from the same rarity value given
two previous issues in the format, while BBVA has also tapped
both dollars and euros.
Santander's euro note priced at a yield of 6.25% and has
tightened to 5.86%, or a cash price of 102. The May dollar bond,
which priced at 6.375%, has failed to perform so well, widening
to 6.6% to trade at 99.3 according to Tradeweb.
The new deal is expected to mirror the structure of the
previous euro bond, a syndicate official said, with the same low
trigger of 5.125% for conversion into equity.
While UniCredit will have the same low 5.125% Common Equity
Tier 1 trigger, it will have a temporary write-down structure -
the first time that the two structures go head to head in the
market.
"It might be a test of what investors prefer in terms of
loss absorption mechanism but at the end of the day, technicals
will dominate where the deals price, and they are very strong
right now," said the first syndicate banker.
With pressure mounting for banks to shore up their capital
beyond minimum requirements, the second syndicate official said
that at least one more peripheral lender is poised to follow in
the AT1 space in the next couple of months.
He also expects Irish and Portuguese lenders to come to the
market with debut AT1 deals in 2015.
(Reporting By Helene Durand, Anna Brunetti, Editing by Julian
Baker)