LONDON, Sept 11 The world's top banks have
almost eliminated the shortfall in capital they would have to
fully meet new capital rules that are being phased in.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on
Thursday the world's top 102 banks would have had a 15.1 billion
euro ($19.5 billion) aggregate shortfall to reach a 7 percent
target for common equity capital at the end of December,
compared to an estimated shortfall of 57.5 billion euros six
months earlier.
It continues a sharp reduction in the theoretical capital
shortfall faced by banks, which was estimated at 374 billion
euros less than three years ago. BIS has been monitoring how
well banks are transitioning to the implementation of tougher
capital rules, which are being phased in from 2013 to 2019.
($1 = 0.7735 Euros)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Nishant Kumar)