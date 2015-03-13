* Banks take first steps towards TLAC readiness
* Issuance of TLAC-friendly debt cranks up
* Subordination clause adjusted for possible Tier 3
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - European banks are planning to
accelerate their issuance plans for subordinated paper to take
advantage of huge investor demand as they square up to new
regulation.
Since the beginning of February, almost 10bn-equivalent has
been raised by banks in the Tier 2 market, and only this week
Credit Agricole attracted over 17bn-equivalent of demand for a
3.42bn-equivalent trade.
For banks looking to future-proof their balance sheets ahead
of new regulations requiring an additional safety buffer of TLAC
(total loss absorption capacity), Tier 2 ticks a number of
boxes.
As regulatory capital it will count towards TLAC, but it is
also inexpensive, both on an absolute and relative spread basis.
For instance, Santander's latest Tier 2 yields just 2.4%, more
than 400bp less than the bank's Additional Tier 1.
"Borrowers are keen to make the most of very good current
market conditions and the historically low interest rate
environment," said Khalid Krim, head of European capital
solutions at Morgan Stanley.
"This backdrop means that many are now considering
accelerating their issuance plans. The multi billion orderbooks
in recent Tier 2 transactions tell you that the window is wide
open."
The Financial Stability Board laid out plans last November
that could require global systemically important banks to have
at least 16%-20% of risk-weighted assets in TLAC from January
2019.
As currently laid out, many banks will have gaping holes in
their balance sheets. BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, both
active in raising Tier 2 capital recently, said that they could
have shortfalls as big as 34bn and 20bn respectively.
"Banks are being proactive in acknowledging their potential
shortfall, even when the headline numbers are very large, rather
than letting market speculate," said Emil Petrov, managing
director within global finance solutions at Nomura.
"The regulation has not been finalised but the response from
continental Europe is phenomenal."
"TIER 3" DEBT?
As well as raising plain Tier 2, some banks are also taking
steps to amend the language in subordination clauses to allow
for a new layer of non-regulatory bail-inable subordinated debt
in the future.
That layer would be subordinated to senior, but senior to
Tier 2. Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and KBC
have all recently changed shelf documentation to allow for this.
"From an issuer's perspective, such an instrument may
provide an alternative option in terms of capital management and
hence participate in the transition towards the MREL/TLAC
environment," said Olivier Belorgey, head of financial
management at Credit Agricole.
Certain continental European banks could find it
particularly useful to issue contractually bail-inable debt as
they do not do not have holding companies and are therefore
unable to issue senior holdco debt like UK and Swiss banks.
Belorgey thought it likely that other issuers would follow
suit, not least because this instrument would probably be
cheaper than issuing regulatory capital.
Banks have also begun to shift toward bullet maturities
rather than callable structures as they believe these will
retain TLAC value long after the instrument has started losing
regulatory capital treatment.
FILTER DOWN EFFECT
It will not only be systemically important banks issuing
TLAC-friendly debt.
"Everyone is thinking about it, including second and third
tier banks," said Julien Brune, co-head of hybrid structuring at
Societe Generale.
"Requirements are higher for the GSIBs but when the
regulators set a standard, most market participants expect the
others to follow that trend."
Spanish bank CaixaBank, for example, used an investor day
presentation this month to set out its strategy for meeting TLAC
requirements. Those measures included replacing old senior debt
with TLAC eligible instruments and the issuance of AT1
securities.
