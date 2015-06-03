* Basel seeks to increase trust in bank risk modelling

* Proposals to trigger new waive of capital raises

* Swedish banks could be hit hard

* Changes to impact TLAC needs

By Helene Durand

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's plan to rewrite the rule book on how banks assess balance sheet risks could trigger another round of strategy overhauls and capital raises despite the ink having barely dried on the latest set of rules.

After spending much of the time since 2008 tweaking minimum capital levels, the rule-setting body has turned its focus over the last two years towards the internal capital calculations that banks use to determine their individual needs.

Market participants warn that moving the needle on those calculations could have as big an impact on the industry as the changes introduced since 2008, which have provoked widespread cuts, capital raising and changes to business models.

"I think the current proposals are far-reaching and could be a fundamental game changer," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.

"Banks could be profoundly impacted and it's possible that, as proposed, the Basel changes could lead to a bigger increase in banks' Common Equity Tier 1 and other RWA based requirements than we saw in the first round of capital raises."

Barclays analysts estimate that in the worst case scenario, banks in Europe would have to raise as much as 280bn of additional capital on top of the 1.45trn they currently hold.

"From a global perspective, Europe could be the most affected as it's the region where internal models are more heavily used without a floor in place" said Gerald Podobnik, head of capital solutions at Deutsche Bank.

Under the proposals, Basel is trying to do two things. One is to change its so-called standardised approach used by smaller and medium-sized banks globally to make it more sensitive to risk and less reliant on credit ratings.

The other is to introduce floors under the so-called internal ratings-based method used by larger firms, which allows banks to use their own data on loss projections as a primary input for capital calculation.

The new Basel floors would stop risk-weights from falling below a certain level. The rules are expected to be finalised at the end of 2015.

BACK DOOR INCREASE

Basel has said that increasing overall capital requirements under the standardised approach for credit risk is not its objective, adding that capital requirements should be commensurate with underlying risk.

However, market participants disagree and say that altering RWA calculations could have a substantial impact given the denominator for calculating capital calibrations will change.

"While Basel argues that this is not a back door way of increasing capital in the system and that IRB is not dead, in practice, by constraining the inputs of banks' models or overriding the outputs, capital requirements can only become higher," said Adrian Docherty, head of bank advisory at BNP Paribas.

Dubbed Basel 4 by some market participants, bankers say the changes could impact banks in the same way as the leverage ratio, which forced institutions like Deutsche Bank and Barclays to raise billions in new equity.

"The effect could be similar to what we saw with the leverage ratio although it is difficult to say from the outside looking in as we have no visibility on the details of banks' internal models," said Deutsche's Podobnik. "Some could be quite optimistic while others could be very conservative."

He added that the Basel proposals could trigger some capital raising by banks, a rethink of their lending practices or risk reduction on their balance sheets.

LOW RISK, HIGH IMPACT

And just like with the leverage ratio, the effects are likely to be felt the most keenly at those banks that take a more liberal view of their risk profiles.

"The impact will be most felt at banks with low risk weights and large balance sheets relative to their capital base," said Docherty. "Banks that were challenged by the leverage ratio will be impacted most. Prominent examples include Dutch and Scandi banks with large, low risk mortgage books."

In a note published in May, Deutsche analysts said European banks would see capital needs rise by between 10% and 30%.

The major Swedish banks, which are among the best capitalised in the world, could see their core equity Tier 1 ratios drop from 20% to as low as 12%, one debt capital markets banker said. The bigger concern, however, will be for banks with lower CET1 ratios.

"Any increase in risk weights will make the ratios become still lower, maybe lower than where they need or want to be," said Docherty.

Bankers say the proposals would not only drag down CET1 ratios.

"An increase in RWAs will have broader ramifications, said Matthias Ogg, director, capital structuring at Credit Suisse.

"In addition to an increase in capital requirements, TLAC or MREL requirements would go up as well as they are calculated based on RWAs. As a consequence, the TLAC shortfall some banks have would grow further." (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore, Julian Baker)