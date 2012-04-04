LONDON, April 4 Europe's top banks would have
had to raise 242 billion euros ($323 billion) or more to achieve
minimum capital ratios if tougher rules that are coming in for
the industry had been in force last year.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Wednesday that
if the Basel III capital rules had been in force at the end of
June then 27 of Europe's top 48 banks would have had a minimum
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of less than 7 percent of
assets, which is the target level for banks to meet when new
rules come into force.
Basel III will be formally phased in from January 2013.
Ten banks, or a fifth of those assessed, would have had core
capital of less than the 4.5 percent.
Banks would need to raise 242 billion euros in aggregate to
reach 7 percent, the EBA said.
Its assessment indicates Basel III rules could hit banks
even harder than many in the industry had feared. The average
core capital for big banks would have dropped to 6.5 percent
under the rules at the end of June, from their reported core
capital level of 10.2 percent, the EBA said.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
