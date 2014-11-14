LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Rabobank is planning to bring the
first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Samurai bond issue which,
if successful, could give global banks a sorely needed
alternative as they face billions of dollars of funding needs in
the coming years.
The Dutch lender filed an amendment to its shelf
registration last week as it considers a Samurai Tier 2 to give
investors time to become familiar with the new trade.
If successful, the trade could give European banks that
dominate the Samurai pipeline much comfort. Some of them are
among the 30 lenders who may have to raise as much as 1trn
worth of debt to meet proposed new standards from the Financial
Stability Board intended to make banks safer.
European lenders are already under pressure to raise up to
600bn in subordinated debt to meet Basel requirements, and also
face competition from the state-owned Chinese banks, which are
expected to raise around US$44bn in T2s at home and abroad by
the end of next year.
Although tenors have not been decided, the Dutch lender
could examine a dual-tranche 10-year bullet and 10-year non-call
5s, a similar structure to the first yen-denominated Basel III
T2s issued by Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group this
year.
The Dutch lender is planning to roadshow as early as the end
of this month.
"It's that timeline that investors require here that
essentially motivated us to at least file the amendment to get
people reading and studying," said Kazuhide Tanaka, head of
long-term funding Japan for Rabobank in Tokyo. ""Mitsubishi took
nearly three months before they actually priced theirs."
Japanese investors such as asset managers, life insurers and
trust banks are enthusiastic about buying higher-yielding T2s at
a time when the Bank of Japan's monetary easing programme has
pressured local yields to ultra low levels.
"Real money investors are likely to be crowded out to the
outer circles of the risk spectrum and the Basel III-compliant
Tier 2 samurai bonds could provide attractive opportunities if
priced appropriately," said Tadashi Kakuchi, executive vice
president and portfolio manager of PIMCO Japan.
BIGGER PREMIUM
The main challenge will be to get Japanese investors
comfortable with point of non-viability (PONV) clauses for
European banks, which are governed by bail-in resolution regimes
that are far less investor-friendly than Japan.
Japan's Deposit Insurance Law was amended last year to allow
the government to inject capital into lenders before they get to
the point of non-viability. This explicit support does not exist
for European banks in general.
"Considering that the PONV clause is generally stricter than
Japanese ones, pricing should reflect those differences," said
Kakuchi.
"Potential issuers might need to pay some premium given it
would be the first issuance of Basel III Tier 2 from
non-Japanese banks in the domestic bond market."
Bankers say banks may not have strong appetite for these
bonds because it will raise their risk-weighted assets, and
stricter Solvency II laws may also prevent some insurers from
becoming active buyers. Many investors still don't have internal
approvals to buy these bonds, said another banker.
Investors may also consider the fact that Rabobank was
downgraded by Standard & Poor's on November 4 to A+ from AA-,
although the impact of the downgrade has so far been minimal on
Rabobank's senior and capital curves. Moody's rates the bank
Aa2.
However, one banker away from the deal reckoned that
Rabobank had a good chance of getting competitive funding for
their first T2 as there was some arbitrage and a yen deal could
be done in line with euros or better.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Mizuho, Nomura and
SMBC Nikko will be joint bookrunners for the Rabo deal.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, Editing by Daniel Stanton, Helene
Durand)