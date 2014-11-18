BRIEF-Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has started testing investor interest for a new US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond issue at initial price thoughts of 7.5% area.
The perpetual non-call 10-year deal is expected to be priced later on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner.
Like previous Deutsche Bank's issues, the bonds will absorb losses and be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bonanza Creek - on March 16 bankruptcy court entered order approving entry of co, units into certain restructuring support and lock-up agreement