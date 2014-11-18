LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has started testing investor interest for a new US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond issue at initial price thoughts of 7.5% area.

The perpetual non-call 10-year deal is expected to be priced later on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner.

Like previous Deutsche Bank's issues, the bonds will absorb losses and be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)