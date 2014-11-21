* Deutsche Bank and Erste find lacklustre demand

* Investors baulk at volatile secondary market

By Aimee Donnellan and Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Banks may have to wait until 2015 to fortify their balance sheets with subordinated bonds as the latest bout of volatility gives investors pause on buying riskier debt.

This week subordinated bonds from Deutsche Bank and Erste Bank struggled to win the attention of investors, while even senior offerings, from insurer ASR Nederland and Santander Consumer Bank, were pulled due to adverse market conditions.

The subordinated sector is underperforming global credit as recent tightly priced deals have sold off, with risk-averse accounts seeking to offload inventory before year-end.

Since the beginning of November, the iTraxx Subordinated index has widened from 147bp to 166bp. That compares to only a three basis point move for the Senior index from 66bp to 69bp.

Volatility has stopped a number of banks from pulling the trigger on deals, while others had to wait for periods of stability.

"There's a big pipeline of European and Asian banks preparing deals for 2015 so we were keen to get ahead of that," said Jonathan Blake, global head of debt issuance at Deutsche Bank.

Investors who didn't participate in the US$3.6bn order book for Deutsche Bank's US$1.5bn perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 trade this week say they were put off by volatility in the secondary market. Some deals have fluctuated five to six points from week to week, making new issue execution more difficult.

Of the nine Additional Tier 1 bonds issued since the summer, only three are trading above par. Peripheral borrowers Santander and UniCredit are the poorest performers.

"The CoCo market is very lacklustre at the moment," said one London-based portfolio manager, who believes Deutsche's struggle came down to questions around credit quality. The German bank's hybrid is sub-investment grade at Ba3/BB/BB+.

In recent weeks, bankers say they are struggling to price subordinated bonds, particularly in the Additional Tier 1 space, where the fair value range can be as wide as 75bp for any particular credit.

TLAC RISK

As the market for AT1 appears shut for 2014, bankers are looking ahead to 2015, where they say the pipeline is building.

Meanwhile in the Tier 2 sector, the prospect of a deluge of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) eligible bonds is also creating choppy conditions for issuers and preying on investors' minds.

In the past seven days, both Standard Chartered and Erste Bank struggled to get deals over the line.

"Erste was unfortunately launched into a soggy market," said Robert Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.

"It looks like they wanted to just get it done, but given that they haven't called all their bonds in the past, a bullet might have gone down better."

Another banker suggested that as volatility looks set to remain, European banks need to adopt a more cautious approach to the market. KBC's BBB-/BBB- rated Tier 2 deal this week suggests that carefully executed deals can be a success.

The Belgian lender stayed in its home market, limited the size to a maximum 750m and offered an attractive spread. This, bankers say, is the only way to find success in current conditions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Alice Gledhill; additional reporting by Anna Brunetti, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)