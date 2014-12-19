* Subordinated debt issuance to stay strong

* AT1 investor base to mature

* Tier 2 market may rebound

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - Subordinated debt issuance is expected to remain a strong theme in 2015 as banks continue to build up their capital bases, although a volatile second half in 2014 reminded investors that the asset class is not without dangers.

European banks made of the most of the strong investor bid for yield to raise around 81bn-equivalent across the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 markets in 2014 and expectations are that next year's supply will at least match this.

"There's still a lot of AT1 issuance to come and therefore with yields at such low levels we would expect banks to issue as much as they can and so we expect another busy year in 2015," Deutsche analysts wrote in a note.

The returns for the asset class have been strong, with the euro Lower Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 indices generating returns of 9% and 6.6% year-to-date, respectively, according to Morgan Stanley.

JP Morgan analysts believe that a further 30bn could be raised next year as banks seek to fill their Additional Tier 1 requirements, although this could rise to 110bn in 2015-2016 as banks try to meet more demanding leverage ratio requirements.

However, while the overall returns have been good, they hide a difficult second half where new issues have struggled to perform and cash prices have moved widely.

The cash price of Santander's euro 6.25% AT1 issued in September, for example, has oscillated between 99.40 and 92.00 since it launched in September.

This could put off some buyers just as the investor base starts to mature and begins to move away from hedge funds and high-yield asset managers.

"The one big concern, particularly in the euro market, is whether there is a stable long-term buyer base," said Steve Hussey, head of financial institutions credit research at AllianceBernstein.

This is particularly important as new countries such as the Netherlands and new names issue AT1s for the first time alongside repeat issuers.

"So far, mostly national champions have been supplying the AT1 market with repeat issuance, resulting in occasional investor fatigue," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.

"Apart from new regions coming online, the more demanding credits that have not issued yet will be an interesting litmus test."

There are hopes that the setting up of number of new funds, such as BlueBay's Financial Capital Bond Fund launched in October or Axiom Alternative Investment's European Financial Debt, will help absorb some of this supply. Meanwhile, some existing funds are poised to change their mandates to accommodate this type of instrument.

TIER 2 RETURNS

Meanwhile, Tier 2 bank debt that some had said would disappear made a comeback in 2014, with 40bn-equivalent issued as lenders renewed their focus on total capital requirements.

However, just like Additional Tier 1, Tier 2 that started the year well has also struggled, albeit for different reasons.

Spreads softened as the market anticipated notable issuance next year after the Financial Stability Board set out new requirements of total loss-absorbing capital (TLAC) for globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) in the autumn.

However, some of these fears have now receded and issuers will adopt a wait-and-see approach next year, said Christoph Hittmair, head of European FIG DCM at HSBC.

"Until global standard-setters shed more clarity on the rules, TLAC prospects are unlikely to generate any fundamental change in funding," he said.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan analysts believe that banks will rely more on either holding company senior or contractual operating company issuance "given the cost synergies that these are likely to offer versus Tier 2". They forecast that European banks will raise 40bn in Tier 2 next year.

This in turn could improve the market backdrop for the asset class.

"Tier 2 valuations may benefit from increasing clarity over time and hopefully more confidence will return to the primary process as well," said Credit Suisse's Schulte.

Macroeconomic factors may provide further support for supply dynamics. Most notably, the European Central Bank is widely expected to implement a quantitative easing programme next year as it attempts to revive growth in the ailing eurozone.

"In that scenario, credit spreads will stay relatively tight, so there will be an opportunity for banks to issue more Tier 2," said Dierk Brandenburg, senior credit analyst at Fidelity. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)