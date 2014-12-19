* Subordinated debt issuance to stay strong
LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - Subordinated debt issuance is
expected to remain a strong theme in 2015 as banks continue to
build up their capital bases, although a volatile second half in
2014 reminded investors that the asset class is not without
dangers.
European banks made of the most of the strong investor bid
for yield to raise around 81bn-equivalent across the Additional
Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 markets in 2014 and expectations are
that next year's supply will at least match this.
"There's still a lot of AT1 issuance to come and therefore
with yields at such low levels we would expect banks to issue as
much as they can and so we expect another busy year in 2015,"
Deutsche analysts wrote in a note.
The returns for the asset class have been strong, with the
euro Lower Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 indices generating
returns of 9% and 6.6% year-to-date, respectively, according to
Morgan Stanley.
JP Morgan analysts believe that a further 30bn could be
raised next year as banks seek to fill their Additional Tier 1
requirements, although this could rise to 110bn in 2015-2016 as
banks try to meet more demanding leverage ratio requirements.
However, while the overall returns have been good, they hide
a difficult second half where new issues have struggled to
perform and cash prices have moved widely.
The cash price of Santander's euro 6.25% AT1 issued in
September, for example, has oscillated between 99.40 and 92.00
since it launched in September.
This could put off some buyers just as the investor base
starts to mature and begins to move away from hedge funds and
high-yield asset managers.
"The one big concern, particularly in the euro market, is
whether there is a stable long-term buyer base," said Steve
Hussey, head of financial institutions credit research at
AllianceBernstein.
This is particularly important as new countries such as the
Netherlands and new names issue AT1s for the first time
alongside repeat issuers.
"So far, mostly national champions have been supplying the
AT1 market with repeat issuance, resulting in occasional
investor fatigue," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial
institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.
"Apart from new regions coming online, the more demanding
credits that have not issued yet will be an interesting litmus
test."
There are hopes that the setting up of number of new funds,
such as BlueBay's Financial Capital Bond Fund launched in
October or Axiom Alternative Investment's European Financial
Debt, will help absorb some of this supply. Meanwhile, some
existing funds are poised to change their mandates to
accommodate this type of instrument.
TIER 2 RETURNS
Meanwhile, Tier 2 bank debt that some had said would
disappear made a comeback in 2014, with 40bn-equivalent issued
as lenders renewed their focus on total capital requirements.
However, just like Additional Tier 1, Tier 2 that started
the year well has also struggled, albeit for different reasons.
Spreads softened as the market anticipated notable issuance
next year after the Financial Stability Board set out new
requirements of total loss-absorbing capital (TLAC) for globally
systemically important banks (G-SIBs) in the autumn.
However, some of these fears have now receded and issuers
will adopt a wait-and-see approach next year, said Christoph
Hittmair, head of European FIG DCM at HSBC.
"Until global standard-setters shed more clarity on the
rules, TLAC prospects are unlikely to generate any fundamental
change in funding," he said.
Meanwhile, JP Morgan analysts believe that banks will rely
more on either holding company senior or contractual operating
company issuance "given the cost synergies that these are likely
to offer versus Tier 2". They forecast that European banks will
raise 40bn in Tier 2 next year.
This in turn could improve the market backdrop for the asset
class.
"Tier 2 valuations may benefit from increasing clarity over
time and hopefully more confidence will return to the primary
process as well," said Credit Suisse's Schulte.
Macroeconomic factors may provide further support for supply
dynamics. Most notably, the European Central Bank is widely
expected to implement a quantitative easing programme next year
as it attempts to revive growth in the ailing eurozone.
"In that scenario, credit spreads will stay relatively
tight, so there will be an opportunity for banks to issue more
Tier 2," said Dierk Brandenburg, senior credit analyst at
Fidelity.
