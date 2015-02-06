LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol boosted its
capital base with a privately placed CoCo this week, but the
bond is unlikely to herald a wave of copycat deals from those
second tier eurozone lenders that have reduced market access.
The Spanish bank sold the 8.25% 750m perpetual non-call
5.5-year Additional Tier 1 issue via Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank and Banco Popular Espanol to around 10 investors, turning
the page on a failed attempt to raise capital in the format last
summer.
While national champions have been the mainstay of the AT1
market, Popular's move highlights that smaller banks also need
to bolster their balance sheets to meet new, more stringent
capital requirements under Basel 3/CRD4.
But real money investors are less welcoming of second tier
credits, which face major hurdles if they are not to pay a high
price.
"Investors are a lot more differentiating these days and the
incremental yield is not worth it if you invest in the wrong
bank or a too highly levered institution," said a portfolio
manager.
With real money reluctant players, that leaves hedge funds -
which used to be an integral feature of early AT1 sales but have
since retreated.
"We have seen hedge funds coming back to the market but not
as strong as in the first half of 2014," said another fund
manager.
"Some people got stopped out and lost money in the second
half of last year, so definitely there are now less people
involved in the market than before."
In the face of renewed jitters over Greece and nervous of
suffering a second failure, Popular reduced execution risk by
wall crossing investors ahead of a private trade.
"750m was the ideal size as it filled the issuer's AT1
requirements under CRD4," said Vinod Vasan, global head of FIG
origination at Deutsche Bank. "We elected for a club deal as we
got the size the issuer wanted without having to open books to a
wider audience."
HIGH PRICE
But the 8.25% coupon on Popular's capital raise was much
higher than the 7% to 7.25% mooted for last summer's exercise.
The issuer chose a high 7% trigger, which if hit will see bonds
converted into equity. Rabobank paid a 5.5% coupon in January on
a deal with the same high trigger.
"The big question for second tier banks is whether they are
ready to pay up substantially to get deals done," said a hybrid
solution specialist. "The messaging around an issuer's ability
to raise capital in the AT1 market should not be
underestimated."
One thing that could shift the balance in favour of issuers
is the ECB's quantitative easing programme, due to start in
March. As investors get crowded out of government bonds,
expectations are that money may trickle into other sectors.
If this week's 1.039bn inflow into European high-yield
funds is anything to go by - the largest ever weekly figure
reported by JP Morgan - there is still a chance the balance
could shift to the eurozone's smaller lenders.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)