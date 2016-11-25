LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Additional Tier 1 market landed a small victory this week when the European Commission delivered a package of measures that will see holders of that debt prioritised over equity.

In the proposed changes to Article 141 of the Capital Requirements Directive, the Commission is looking to hard-code AT1's priority over shareholders, saying that a bank cannot make a distribution on CET1 unless it has paid on AT1.

European regulators have been grappling with ways to make AT1 debt more investor-friendly for most of 2016, to assuage bondholder fears over potential skipped coupons after a sell-off savaged the asset class in February.

"The rules on discretionary distributions are becoming more reasonable in making it explicit that AT1 coupon payments come before bonuses and dividends," said Emil Petrov, managing director within global finance solutions at Nomura.

"Ideally, we would have liked to see a lifting of the ban on dividend stoppers, but that would have opened a whole can of worms in terms of the associated technical standards and EBA guidance. So, this is the next best thing."

A number of hybrid bankers had not expected the Commission to go as far as this. They thought the ECB's decision to split Pillar 2 capital requirements into a requirement and guidance gave institutions more breathing space when it came to AT1 payments, and was enough to sooth the market.

"The split between Pillar 2 guidance and requirement is the most meaningful but that was flagged in the summer," said Simon McGeary, head of European new products at Citigroup.

"The priority given to AT1 coupon payment is not as important as the Pillar 2 split, as it only applies when banks have breached their MDA, at which point profit may be zero anyway. It is helpful at the margin and helps reinforce the notion that the EU is trying to be more supportive of the AT1 market."

The MDA, or maximum distributable amount, is effectively a firm's distributable profit. If it is too low, banks can be barred from paying their AT1 coupons.

"In the past, many critics of the AT1 (CoCo) market have pointed to the structures being too equity-like in their character - these new announcements, in our view, have created a clear distinction and highlight the relative value in this high yielding product," said Gary Kirk, partner and portfolio manager at TwentyFour asset management. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)