LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Some European banks are privately
preparing to raise capital well above levels agreed with
governments, and to pull out of businesses quicker than
previously planned, amid concerns that a deal to rescue the
region's sovereigns may not be enough to prevent further market
turmoil.
Despite public denials that banks need extra capital - a
shortfall estimated by European authorities at about 106 billion
euros - a number of senior executives at affected firms have
indicated that banks are going to need more than the agreed nine
percent in Tier 1 capital in order to consider themselves safely
capitalised.
Several senior executives spoken to by IFR have even mooted
possible Tier 1 ratios as high as 15 percent amid ongoing
concerns that the recent sovereign rescue may not be enough to
prevent deeper losses on government bond holdings.
"At less than 15 percent, no bank is overcapitalised," said
an executive board member at one bank facing recapitalisation.
"In public we say we don't need it, but we need to bring up our
core Tier 1 ratios, even if it means banks have to cut lending.
"There is still too much leverage and the consequences of a
bank collapsing are too severe for any one country to endure. So
the industry has to change and we have to become smaller. It's
unavoidable."
Under agreements hammered out in Brussels last week, banks
will be given until June 2012 to raise funds privately. Several
banks have warned that they may seek to trim their balance
sheets - through sales or simply by allowing assets to run off -
as a way of meeting such capital levels, a move that could
result in less lending, potentially triggering another credit
crisis and crippling economic recovery.
"Any time you need to move capital ratios dramatically, you
need to look at both the numerator and the denominator - it
would be very imprudent not to look at both," said an executive
board member at another bank facing recapitalisation. "They've
created a sovereign debt crisis and then they force banks to
raise more capital because of it. It's a total policy failure.
And the result will be a significantly contracted credit supply
- it's inevitable."
MARKING TO MARKET
Key to calculating any shortfall will be the
marking-to-market of peripheral government bond holdings.
Although Spanish 10-year bonds are currently trading above par,
Greek bonds trade at around 37 cents on the euro and Italian
bonds at 92 cents.
While losses on a Greek debt haircut appear to be
manageable, bank chiefs are more concerned about deeper losses
on their Italian bonds, where holdings are much higher. While
BNP, for example, is the biggest foreign holder of Greek debt,
with 5.2 billion euros in exposure in December, its holdings of
Italian bonds were more than five times bigger at 28 billion
euros, according to the most recent EBA stress test.
Figures from Morgan Stanley showed that just to reach a 9
percent level, several of Europe's largest banks would need to
raise more than 10 billion euros in capital. How much would be
required for banks to reach 15 percent is not clear, but it
would be an astronomical figure, especially on relative terms
for smaller banks under more stress from exposure to peripheral
debt.
A DIFFERENT VIEW
Still, not all are convinced that higher capital will mean
less lending.
"Nine percent is not too much, and I disagree that it means
less lending," Christian Clausen, chief executive officer at
Nordea, told IFR. "Maybe lending will be marginally slower, but
it will keep going, especially in retail and SME lending. But
the regulators are doing the right thing. I support the idea of
banks taking responsibility for their actions."
Justin Bisseker, an equity analyst at Schroders, accepts
that if market conditions worsen, more capital might be needed.
But he points to bigger worries. "The issue is a sovereign one.
Until they restore confidence in sovereign debt, the problems
will remain," he said.
"Recapitalisation is a side issue. If a haircut on Italian
debt is needed, then yes, they will need more capital. But if
Italy defaults, it will seriously unnerve the market and no
amount of capitalisation will be enough. This is why Italy
cannot and will not be allowed to default."
