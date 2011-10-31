(This story is from the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)

By Spencer Anderson and Gareth Gore

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Some European banks are privately preparing to raise capital well above levels agreed with governments, and to pull out of businesses quicker than previously planned, amid concerns that a deal to rescue the region's sovereigns may not be enough to prevent further market turmoil.

Despite public denials that banks need extra capital - a shortfall estimated by European authorities at about 106 billion euros - a number of senior executives at affected firms have indicated that banks are going to need more than the agreed nine percent in Tier 1 capital in order to consider themselves safely capitalised.

Several senior executives spoken to by IFR have even mooted possible Tier 1 ratios as high as 15 percent amid ongoing concerns that the recent sovereign rescue may not be enough to prevent deeper losses on government bond holdings.

"At less than 15 percent, no bank is overcapitalised," said an executive board member at one bank facing recapitalisation. "In public we say we don't need it, but we need to bring up our core Tier 1 ratios, even if it means banks have to cut lending.

"There is still too much leverage and the consequences of a bank collapsing are too severe for any one country to endure. So the industry has to change and we have to become smaller. It's unavoidable."

Under agreements hammered out in Brussels last week, banks will be given until June 2012 to raise funds privately. Several banks have warned that they may seek to trim their balance sheets - through sales or simply by allowing assets to run off - as a way of meeting such capital levels, a move that could result in less lending, potentially triggering another credit crisis and crippling economic recovery.

"Any time you need to move capital ratios dramatically, you need to look at both the numerator and the denominator - it would be very imprudent not to look at both," said an executive board member at another bank facing recapitalisation. "They've created a sovereign debt crisis and then they force banks to raise more capital because of it. It's a total policy failure. And the result will be a significantly contracted credit supply - it's inevitable."

MARKING TO MARKET

Key to calculating any shortfall will be the marking-to-market of peripheral government bond holdings. Although Spanish 10-year bonds are currently trading above par, Greek bonds trade at around 37 cents on the euro and Italian bonds at 92 cents.

While losses on a Greek debt haircut appear to be manageable, bank chiefs are more concerned about deeper losses on their Italian bonds, where holdings are much higher. While BNP, for example, is the biggest foreign holder of Greek debt, with 5.2 billion euros in exposure in December, its holdings of Italian bonds were more than five times bigger at 28 billion euros, according to the most recent EBA stress test.

Figures from Morgan Stanley showed that just to reach a 9 percent level, several of Europe's largest banks would need to raise more than 10 billion euros in capital. How much would be required for banks to reach 15 percent is not clear, but it would be an astronomical figure, especially on relative terms for smaller banks under more stress from exposure to peripheral debt.

A DIFFERENT VIEW

Still, not all are convinced that higher capital will mean less lending.

"Nine percent is not too much, and I disagree that it means less lending," Christian Clausen, chief executive officer at Nordea, told IFR. "Maybe lending will be marginally slower, but it will keep going, especially in retail and SME lending. But the regulators are doing the right thing. I support the idea of banks taking responsibility for their actions."

Justin Bisseker, an equity analyst at Schroders, accepts that if market conditions worsen, more capital might be needed. But he points to bigger worries. "The issue is a sovereign one. Until they restore confidence in sovereign debt, the problems will remain," he said.

"Recapitalisation is a side issue. If a haircut on Italian debt is needed, then yes, they will need more capital. But if Italy defaults, it will seriously unnerve the market and no amount of capitalisation will be enough. This is why Italy cannot and will not be allowed to default."

