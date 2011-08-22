LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Pressure in the European FIG market has not relented and financial indices hit new record wides on Monday morning. They have stubbornly refused to come back in as the Eurozone crisis shows no signs of being solved.

The Senior index is out 7bp on the day at 245bp, having widened out to 253bp earlier, according to Markit. The Subordinated index is 17bp out on the day at 434bp, having reached a peak earlier of 443bp. These levels are further out than the year wides recorded on August 11th, of 240bp and 411bp respectively.

"There's nothing going on," said one FIG syndicate head. "I expect the market to remain shut for at least another two weeks. It was encouraging to see a couple of covered bond mandates last week but for now people will be looking to see how the supranational issues currently live do."

Some market participants believe disclosure on the amount of Italian and Spanish government bonds purchased by the ECB last week could potentially be important, but only inasmuch as restrained buying activity will explain why yields have not fallen below the 5% area following the 1% rally which followed the EUR22bn of purchasing the week before last.

"If the bank bought similar amounts but with no great effect, that is likely to be a further destabilising factor," said another syndicate official. "While it's not ideal for anyone to be dependent on a public sector backstop, any indication that ECB intervention is losing its effect will be very bad news and keep the crisis rumbling on."

In terms of activity, FIG bankers expect the current dynamic, with CDS favoured over cash, to remain in play as investors continue to shun the secondary market.

"The derivatives space is a lot more liquid," said one. "You can actually trade in and out and bid/offer spreads tend to be less than in cash. What we've seen over the last few weeks is real money guys and hedge funds who've got a lot of cash assets using CDS to hedge their portfolios. That's moved CDS out quite a long way and dragged cash with it as well to some extent."

While this is a far from positive dynamic, he offers one silver lining in that, because real money investors are themselves moving the derivatives market wider, they are unlikely to use the current wides as a reason not to buy bonds when the primary market does reopen. (Reporting by Matthew Attwood; Editing by Helene Durand)