NEW YORK Oct 4 The cost to insure U.S. bank debt jumped on Tuesday with credit default swaps on Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trading at their highest levels since October 2008 as fears about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis intensified.

Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) credit default swaps remained the most volatile in the sector, with the cost of using the contracts to protect the bank's debt jumping 59 basis points to 643 basis points, or $643,000 per year for five years to insure $10 million in debt, according to Markit.

Goldman's (GS.N) CDS costs also rose 24 basis points to 403 basis points, the highest level since Oct. 2008, the month after Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Bank of America's (BAC.N) swap prices also jumped 37 basis points to a record 490 basis points and Citigroup's (C.N) CDS rose 39 basis points to 388 basis points, the highest level since July 2009, Markit data show.

