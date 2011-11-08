* Has very favourable outlook for 6 CEE bank markets

* Highest growth prospects in Russia, Poland, Czechs also attractive

* Southeast Europe to see slower loan growth than pre-crisis

PRAGUE, Nov 8 Central and eastern European lender Raiffeisen Bank International says the outlook for its biggest markets in the region is now "very favourable" in the medium to long term despite a need for near-term caution.

The region's third-biggest lender said in a report on Tuesday covering 14 markets that an expected lower availability of external financing in the region would tie loan growth closely to deposit growth.

Household lending did not appear to be underdeveloped in any economy in the region that stretches from the Czech Republic in the west to Russia in the east, a factor that signals an end to the explosive loan growth seen over much of the last decade.

But the bank said that in the medium term banking growth looked "very favourable" in Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Albania.

Other countries in southeast Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States could see gradually decreasing ratios of loans to gross domestic product.

"In absolute terms, Russia and Poland -- together representing 60 percent of banking sector assets in CEE -- will offer the biggest growth opportunities among the CEE banking markets moving forward," Raiffeisen said.

"This reflects both the absolute size of the two markets, as well as their expected sustainable nominal double-digit annual loan and asset growth rates over the forecast horizon (2011-15)."

SLOWDOWN, EURO CRISIS

Raiffeisen's chief executive Herbert Stepic warned last month of much worse than expected results in the second half of the year, largely due to policies that have hit banks in Hungary.

It has said its Hungarian unit could face 120 million euros in losses due to a government policy aimed at giving relief to its many foreign-currency borrowers by forcing banks to bear more of the burden on currency losses as the forint has fallen in value against key currencies such as the Swiss franc.

It and its biggest competitors, Erste Bank and Austrian-Italian UniCredit , are central and eastern Europe's three largest lenders and are a strong link between the single currency and the European Union's emerging eastern wing.

According to Raiffeisen, total loan volume across the region amounted to 1.12 trillion euros, or about 7.5 percent of all loans in the euro zone.

The two biggest short-term risks were the deterioration in the region's macroeconomic performance due to an expected slowdown in the world economy and the euro zone debt crisis.

"In contrast, the CEE region's nominal GDP stands at some 24 percent of the euro zone," Raiffeisen said. "Loan-to-GDP ratios thus also indicate a significant catching-up potential for the CEE banking sectors."

It said lending activity could slide in the next six to 12 months as EU-based banks booked losses on the Greek debt restructuring and recapitalisation measures.

After Poland and Russia, it said the Czech banking sector could offer attractive growth prospects and Slovakia could also witness a healthy expansion.

But apart from Romania, southeast Europe was unlikely to show strong loan and asset growth rates, it said.

It also said negative regulatory developments in some countries -- for example, Hungary has slapped banks with a large crisis tax as well as making banks take losses on foreign-currency loans -- could weigh on some countries' lenders.

"They set flawed standards and may undermine the attractiveness of the respective banking sectors," Raiffeisen said. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Greg Mahlich)