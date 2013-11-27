Nov 27 Swiss bank UBS AG is the latest
multinational bank to curb the use of electronic chat rooms at
its workplace, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that JPMorgan Chase
, Credit Suisse Group and Citigroup Inc,
among others, were reviewing chat room use over concerns that
regulators view some of the forums as potential venues for
collusion and market manipulation.
The memo states UBS prohibits the use of social chat rooms.
The memo also states that all chat facilities must have an
assigned managing director-level UBS 'owner', who is permanently
on the chat moderating and is responsible for the membership,
content and behaviour in the room.
A London-based spokesman for the bank confirmed the memo's
content.