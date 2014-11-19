PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 U.S. bank Citi has cut around 35 jobs across its capital markets trading operation in London, sources with knowledge of the changes said on Wednesday.
The cuts, announced internally last month, were across all asset classes, the sources said, and included head of G10 currency strategy Valentin Marinov.
The move is the latest sign of a squeeze on high-earning jobs on banks' trading floors stemming from the growth in machine-driven trading and broader cutbacks in budgets at banks since the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.