By Douwe Miedema
| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 A high-profile London hedge fund
criticised CoCos as "expensive and uneconomic", underlining the
wariness of mainstream investors about the fledgling securities
once hailed as a new recapitalisation lifeline for ailing banks.
The Children's Investment Fund (TCI) said in a letter that
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) should tell UK bank
Lloyds to swap its more than 10 billion pounds ($15.67
billion) of CoCos into equity.
The CoCos, or contingent convertible capital, were costing
Lloyds too much - it pays a 12 percent coupon - and were highly
unlikely ever to convert into equity, TCI head Chris Hohn said
in a widely publicised letter, dated June 14.
"The failure of the FSA to clarify to Lloyds Bank exactly
the capital treatment of these instruments ... (has) resulted in
Lloyds not knowing what they can do to eliminate these expensive
and uneconomic securities, which actually serve no effective
value as equity capital," Hohn said.
It was not clear whether TCI was invested in the Lloyds
CoCos, or in the shares of the bank. Hohn declined to comment on
any investments his fund had made.
Two investment bankers, speaking on condition of anonymity,
cast doubt on Hohn's plans, saying that Lloyds was already one
of the better capitalised banks and that shareholders would
baulk at having earnings diluted.
Banks across the world need to ramp up their capital
buffers, because the crisis has depleted their coffers and
regulators want higher walls around them.
When Lloyds was struggling to stay out of a government
asset-protection scheme in 2009 at the height of the crisis, it
became one of the first banks to issue a CoCo, enabling it to
stay out of the scheme, unlike rival RBS.
Markets cheered this as a welcome innovation, allowing the
bank to protect its capital without having to go to
shareholders, something that would have been prohibitively
expensive at the time of such turmoil.
Regulators are also promoting CoCos because they are looking
for ways to keep a bank afloat if it lands in trouble without
calling on taxpayers for help. Cocos function as a
shock-dampener between bondholders and shareholders.
But traditional investors struggle to label them as debt or
equity and to gauge their risk profile accordingly, while fixed
income specialists say there is little clarity about how they
would behave in times of financial stress.
"The debate on bank capital is going to go on for a long
time in terms of what is the appropriate capital structure," a
third banker said on Tuesday.
The CoCos convert into equity if Lloyds' core capital ratio
falls below 5 percent - far below the current 11 percent. Under
new capital rules known as Basel III, the trigger level would be
even lower, at 2 percent, Hohn said.
"They serve as no credible loss-absorbing capital
whatsoever, given their low probability of ever being
exercised," he said in the letter.
Only a handful of banks have issued CoCos. Credit Suisse
is another prominent user of CoCos - having sold more
than 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.44 billion).
UBS and China's ICBC have issued
related instruments, but these work differently because
investors lose all their money if these banks land in trouble,
and there is no conversion into equity.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
($1 = 0.9474 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan)