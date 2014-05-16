NEW YORK May 16 Two years ago, Denver-based oil
and gas driller Bonanza Creek Energy wanted to spread
its credit risk and hedge its production - and it called on some
regional Main Street banks to help do it.
It ended up with a group of banks, including several names
little-known in commodity circles until recently. Ohio-based
KeyCorp led the lenders and was also among the banks
providing hedging.
Traditionally, Wall Street's big banks were the go-to
providers of such services, but since the financial crisis and
the introduction of tougher regulations, they have been pulling
back.
At the same time, regional banks, more used to serving
consumers and small and medium-sized businesses in the
communities they serve, have been growing their energy and
commodity lending and hedging businesses. Soaring U.S. oil and
gas production resulting from the use of fracking technology in
states such as North Dakota has encouraged the regional banks.
"In the past, you didn't have those banks in there and they
are definitely beginning to fill the void left by some of the
big guys that are beginning to pull in some of their tentacles,"
said Bill Cassidy, Bonanza Creek's chief financial officer. "The
more competition you have, the better it is for someone like
myself," he added.
The measured expansion of these regional banks, which has
not been previously reported, highlights the emergence of new
competition in the commodities markets. Other new rivals
offering to lend and hedge include Australian bank Macquarie
to the risk management arms of agribusiness giant
Cargill and oil major BP.
Last year, the top ten regional banks active in the space
together held an average of $23 billion in commodity derivatives
contracts on their books, up nearly 50 percent from their
holdings in 2009, according to a Reuters analysis of quarterly
regulatory data from Thomson Reuters Bank Insight.
This is still miniscule relative to the $3.9 trillion in
commodity derivatives that the top six Wall Street banks still
controlled, according to the data, though that sum has barely
risen over four years.
Bonanza Creek, which drills for oil and gas in Colorado and
Arkansas, has a credit line with the KeyCorp-led group of 10
banks, which also include Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Wells Fargo, as well as other regional
institutions such as IBERIABANK Corp. and Cadence Bank
. It has hedging arrangements with five banks.
Even modest inroads can be meaningful for regional banks
expanding in the sector, as it allows them to "pop out and
create some incremental revenue growth," said Marty Mosby,
banking analyst at Guggenheim Partners.
Indeed, the proportion of KeyCorp's new derivatives business
that is commodities-related is now about 25 percent, up from
nothing in 2006 when the business started, said Matthew
Milcetich, its head of derivatives
"It is a meaningful percentage of our new business volumes,"
he said.
CHIPPING AWAY
New techniques for drilling wells have made it possible to
extract more crude and natural gas from shale formations in
North Dakota, Texas, Pennsylvania and a handful of other
energy-rich states.
The boom has also fed the need for more loans and risk
management for energy producers, who use derivatives to protect
themselves from swings in commodity prices.
As of December 2013, 24 banks reported having at least some
commodity derivatives exposure on their books, according to the
Reuters analysis of "commodity and other" derivatives holdings
reported to the Federal Reserve by bank holding companies.
Of those 24, seven are global megabanks, such as Morgan
Stanley and Goldman Sachs. The rest range from
Midwest regional banks to the domestic arms of Israeli and Dutch
groups.
The list isn't exhaustive, as it excludes some foreign banks
that are not subject to Fed supervision, like Sydney-based
Macquarie, and some smaller banks don't file holding company
data.
The only regional bank on the list that was active a decade
ago is BOK Financial Corp., parent company of the Bank
of Oklahoma, long known as "the oil bank of America" thanks to
its roots in the state's oil industry.
"We live, eat and breathe this business, and we've been
doing it since 1910," said Bob Lehman, senior vice president at
Bank of Oklahoma.
BOKF offers a "high-touch service" that attracts many small
oil producers, who want something "much more relationship-driven
than one of the Wall Street banks, where they'll just be another
number," he said. Nine of the 50 employees in its energy
division are petroleum engineers, he added.
Still, even BOKF's commodities derivatives book - $2.7
billion at the end of 2013 - is tiny next to a rival like Morgan
Stanley, which reported $545 billion.
Other companies are growing in the sector through their
lending businesses.
Fifth Third Bancorp, another Ohio bank, began
building up a team to provide commodities hedging services in
2006, but expanded into energy lending in 2012 by hiring seven
bankers from Lloyds Banking Group, a British bank which
was refocusing its strategy around UK-linked clients.
"Energy's been on the drawing board for the last eight or
nine years," said Kevin Lavender, Fifth Third's managing
director of corporate banking.
Today, Fifth Third's energy banking team manages $2 billion
in capital commitments across all segments of the energy sector,
according to energy banking group head Richard Butler.
LET'S NOT GET PHYSICAL?
Like KeyCorp and BOKF, Fifth Third does not trade physical
commodities, relying on purely financial commodities trading for
its hedging services.
That doesn't bother folks like Jim Finley, who runs an
eponymous Texas-based oil and gas company that has a $500
million credit facility with eight, mostly regional banks,
including Fifth Third.
"We have never traded physicals with any bank," he said.
"Regionals know the space really well."
The ability to deal in barrels of crude oil or piped natural
gas was once a big selling point for Wall Street's giants. But
several major banks, including JPMorgan, have announced they are
quitting the business due to sliding margins, and tougher
regulation, including from the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street rivals have often run physical trading desks or
owned storage terminals, warehouses and other infrastructure
assets. These businesses are supposed to help them gain market
heft and intelligence that help them trade profitably and
provide other kinds of services to customers. But if the little
guys can provide the same services without running such empires,
they could start to change the structure of the business.
Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, and some
consumers of commodities have warned that limiting banks'
ability to take or make delivery of raw materials would make it
harder for them to properly serve their clients.
For example, the treasurer of oil refiner PBF Energy
, John Luke, recently wrote a comment letter to the Fed
claiming that limiting banks' ability to trade in physical
commodity markets would "make it very difficult for end-users of
physical commodities to efficiently transact in these markets
and effectuate hedging strategies."
The question is whether such physical trading is an absolute
requirement - or simply a way to maximize earnings from such
deals.
"There is a pocket of smaller financial institutions who are
clearly providing their clients these types of services and yet
they are not playing big in the physical market," said Saule
Omarova, a law professor at the University of North Carolina at
Chapel Hill.
(Reporting By Cezary Podkul and Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by
Martin Howell)