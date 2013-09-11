By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, Sept 11 On a sunny summer morning last
month, a quiet Sacramento suburb was suddenly shaken by an
explosion at the Elk Grove refinery, a small industrial plant
that produces asphalt.
Local firefighters rushed to battle the blaze, which was
generating a "substantial" plume of black smoke and alarming
local residents living just a few hundred feet away. A number of
them called 911 to report the incident, said Consumnes Fire
Department Deputy Chief John Michelini.
None knew that the 181,000 gallons of flaming asphalt inside
the roughly 50-foot tank wasn't owned by operator Paramount
Petroleum Corp, or even its parent company Alon USA Energy
, the refining and retail firm.
Instead, the asphalt in the tanks likely belonged to Goldman
Sachs, one of the biggest commodity traders on Wall Street,
according to the terms of its contract with Alon.
"We know it's called Paramount Petroleum, but other than
that it doesn't matter," said Michelini.
For regulators and lawmakers, it may matter a great deal.
Though quickly extinguished with no impact beyond some
damage to the tank itself, the Aug. 15 fire highlights the kind
of real-world risk that some in Washington fear may be
jeopardizing Wall Street's powerhouses following a decade of
aggressive expansion into physical commodity markets.
For the past five years, the issue has quietly smoldered in
the background. This summer, it erupted with unexpected ferocity
as lawmakers and mass media pressed the question of why
financial titans should be so deeply involved in commerce.
It is fast approaching an inflection point.
As a powerful Senate banking committee prepares a second
hearing to demand an explanation from the Federal Reserve in
late September, the nation's top banking overseer is soon
expected to make clear the future role it sees for banks trading
in oil tankers and pallets of copper.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley, the so-called "Wall
Street refiners" who helped create the modern oil market, are
expecting to find out whether they will continue to enjoy much
wider commodity-related activities than their peers, including
the ability to own and operate assets as they like. A five-year
grace period to sell or adapt their business following their
conversion to regulated banks runs out on Sept. 21.
Others are anxious for word on the Fed's surprise July
announcement that it was "reviewing" a landmark 2003 order that
first allowed commercial banks to trade in - but not to own
assets related to - physical markets. Neither the Fed nor the
banks have provided any timing or details on that process.
"There is a fair amount of political pressure on the Fed to
carve back some of these activities," said, Charles Horn, bank
regulatory lawyer and partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.
"It is all coming together" this month, he said.
FED INVITED TO TESTIFY
Since early July, Wall Street's involvement in physical
commodity trading has come under a harsh spotlight, as lawmakers
and regulators debate whether they want so-called "too big to
fail" banks involved in risky commercial industries.
Some lawmakers have focused on whether or not banks can be
trusted to behave correctly in markets like oil that have a
direct impact on the real economy, focusing on accusations that
some banks and big trading companies that own metal warehouses
have inflated aluminum prices. The banks deny those claims.
The larger concern for banking regulators is the reverse:
whether real-world markets create large and unquantifiable
financial risks that banks can't manage. Incidents like the
Exxon Valdez spill, or even this summer's oil-train tragedy in
Canada, can have multibillion-dollar consequences.
At Elk Grove, Goldman's commodity trading division J Aron
stores asphalt and other oil products through a so-called
"supply and offtake" agreement with Alon USA. Through the deal
Goldman helps supply and finance purchases of crude oil for
Alon's refineries in the United States, and assists with the
marketing of everything from gasoline to asphalt at the plants.
It is unclear what, if any, liability J Aron might bear
simply because it holds title to hold in Alon's tanks. Neither
the bank nor Alon would comment on the incident, or who held
title to the asphalt in storage on Aug. 15.
The fire, which caused a seam at the top of the tank to
rupture, has been deemed accidental, caused by a mechanical
error in the heating system, Michelini said.
MORE COMMON
Yet, as such deals between banks and refineries become more
common due to the high price of oil, the large volumes of crude
oil the banks need to ship may increase the risk of them being
involved in an accident or spill.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, for example, is importing more
than 260,000 bpd of crude oil this year to supply refiners in
Philadelphia and Minnesota, most of it arriving on big tankers
from Nigeria or on trains from Canada.
At the same time, banks have struggled to maintain
once-robust profit margins in the commodity markets due to
flattening prices, moribund volatility, rising capital
requirements, proprietary trading limits and an exodus of
talent.
Some banks are not waiting to see what happens with the Fed.
JPMorgan will sell or spin off its physical commodities
trading, the bank announced in late July just days before it
reached a $410 million settlement with the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) over allegations of power market
manipulation in the Midwest and California.
Morgan Stanley has also been looking at a potential sale of
its commodity arm since last year, although those efforts appear
to have cooled as the bank awaits the Fed's verdict.
Earlier this year Goldman looked at selling its Metro
International warehouses, but now says it is keeping the unit as
a "merchant" investment operated at arm's length.
FRESH HEARING
The Senate Banking Committee has invited the Federal Reserve
and other regulators to testify at a hearing on Wall Street's
role in physical commodity trading, tentatively scheduled for
Sept. 24 - just three days after the five year anniversary of
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley's conversion to bank holding
companies at the peak of the financial crisis.
It also marks the end of the grace period the Fed granted
the pair to conform their businesses to the Bank Holding Company
Act, which bars banks from owning physical commodity assets like
pipelines, metals warehouses, and oil storage tanks.
The close nature of the two dates has led some to speculate
that the Federal Reserve may make an announcement on its review
soon, to get out in front of a grilling on the Hill.
"Whether it's before or during the hearing, I'm sure the Fed
will be prepared to have something to say," said a U.S. attorney
who specializes in banking regulation.
"There's no way I'd go into a potentially hostile hearing
like that with nothing to say."
The Federal Reserve declined to comment for this article.
FED SPLIT?
Sources familiar with the matter say that regulators,
including the Federal Reserve, are split over how to proceed.
Federal Reserve General Counsel Scott Alvarez, a Fed veteran
who is considered a regulatory dove, is believed to favor a
narrow legal interpretation of the Bank Holding Company Act that
"grandfathers" the right of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to
keep owning and operating physical commodity assets due to their
long history of operating in these markets.
But it is not a view uniformly held across the Fed, with
some senior officials expressing doubts about whether the banks
they oversee should be allowed to ship tankers of crude oil or
operate power plants, in case a major accident leaves them with
huge liabilities that threaten their financial soundness.
Saule Omarova, a visiting law professor at Cornell
University, testified at a Senate Banking Committee hearing in
July about risks she sees from Wall Street's involvement in
physical commodities trading.
"It's difficult to predict just how much damage a major oil
spill could do to a bank," Omarova said last week.
"But financial markets don't know how to assess the risks of
a bank being involved in an oil spill. How would their
counterparties react? Could it have an effect on the stability
of the financial system? One of the lessons of the financial
crisis is that the extent of the risks present in the system
aren't always clear until it's too late."