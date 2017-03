LONDON Oct 22 Britain's competition watchdog has decided against recommending an end to "free" in-credit banking or forcing the break-up of big banks to improve competition in UK banking sector, but has recommended measures to aid easier comparison of accounts.

The Competition & Markets Authority said on Thursday that banks must address long-term problems and make it easier for customers to take charge of their accounts.

