LONDON Nov 12 Britain's Co-operative Bank
said its cost-savings plan was on track and it sold
1.65 billion pounds ($2.5 billion)of home loans last quarter as
part of its plan to cut assets it no longer wants.
Co-operative Bank, which came under the control of
bondholders in 2013 after almost collapsing and is now going
through a major restructuring, said on Thursday it had
securitised 3.14 billion pounds of loans out of a 6.5 billion
pound Optimum portfolio of residential mortgages it regards as
non-core and plans to sell.
It said it will not securitise any more of the portfolio
this year and the deleveraging of its non-core assets was on
track with the recovery plan agreed with the UK financial
regulator at the end of last year.
The impact of the latest deal in September, plus receipts
Co-op Bank will get from the sale of Visa Europe to Visa Inc
- including 56 million euros ($60.09 million) in cash and
about 35 million euros in shares - would increase the bank's
common equity capital ratio to about 16.4 percent from 14.9
percent at the end of June, it said.
Co-op Bank said it had shut 57 branches this year, in line
with previous announcements, and its cost savings were "slightly
better than plan" due to outsourcing, reducing its ATM network
and improved control of third-party costs.
It said it originated 1.81 billion pounds of mortgages in
the year to the end of September. Margins were under pressure
due to strong competition in the mortgage market, but that had
been more than offset by reducing the cost of its funding, it
said.
Co-op Bank has said it is unlikely to make a profit until at
least 2017, delaying its plans for a stock market listing.
($1 = 0.6583 pounds)
($1 = 0.9319 euros)
