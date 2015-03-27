LONDON, March 27 Britain's Co-operative Bank
said it will speed up the sale of unwanted assets under a
turnaround plan that saw it axe 15 percent of its staff last
year and make a loss of 264 million pounds ($392 million).
Co-op Bank is trying to recover from a near collapse in
2013, when it was hit by a yawning hole in its finances, a drugs
scandal and an exodus of top executives, and posted a 633
million pound loss.
Co-op Bank said on Friday the only change to its previously
announced turnaround plan was a "significant acceleration" of a
reduction in assets, mainly through selling a portfolio of
residential mortgages.
($1 = 0.6739 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by David Clarke)