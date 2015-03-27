(Adds comments from CEO)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 27 Britain's Co-operative Bank
will close 57 more branches this year and more in the future
under a turnaround plan that saw it cut 15 percent of its staff
last year and make a loss of 264 million pounds ($392 million).
Co-op Bank is trying to recover from a near collapse in
2013, when it was hit by a yawning hole in its finances, a drugs
scandal, an exodus of top executives, and posted a 633 million
pound loss.
The crisis saw bondholders take control of the bank, with
its long-time owner -- the mutually-owned Co-operative Group
-- relegated to a minority holding.
The bank said on Friday Chief Executive Niall Booker, who
took over in 2013, would remain as CEO until the end of 2016.
Booker was paid 3.1 million pounds last year and could take
home about 4.5 million pounds a year under a new pay plan.
The bank said it closed 72 branches last year and planned to
reduce its network by 57 more this year. That will reduce the
network to 165 branches, down 44 percent over two years, and
Booker warned there were likely to be more closures and job cuts
to come.
"Over time it seems likely the branch network will reduce in
line with customers' increased use of digital channels," he told
reporters on a conference call.
The bank's staff numbers fell to 5,711 last year from 6,704
a year earlier.
Co-op Bank said it planned to speed up the sale of unwanted
assets, mainly through selling a portfolio of residential
mortgages called "Optimum".
Co-op Bank was the only UK lender to fail a "stress test" of
major firms by Britain's financial watchdog last year.
Its common equity Tier 1 ratio was 13 percent at the end of
last year, although it has said it expects to be loss-making for
another two years so that ratio will fall before it improves.
Charges for misconduct and legal related issues, including
the mis-selling of insurance products, were 101.2 million pounds
last year, from 411.5 million in 2013.
($1 = 0.6739 pounds)
