LONDON, Mar 2 (IFR) - A lack of covered bond supply is
beginning to cause problems for investors that have mountains of
cash to invest and have come to favour secured funding.
Banks are turning their backs on the product in favour of
central bank liquidity and senior debt even though it provided
them with a funding lifeline during the second half of 2011.
"There is around EUR650bn-750bn of covered, senior and
government bonds redeeming in 2012 which will cause a problem
for insurance companies if issuance continues to decline," said
a covered bond portfolio manager.
Since the beginning of January, covered bond issuance across
euro, dollar and sterling has reached around EUR60bn which is
down by around EUR20bn from the same period last year.
Syndicate bankers now say this supply/demand mismatch has
caused a complete role reversal between issuers and investors,
driving spreads in and allowing some of Europe's more troubled
credits to access the market.
"Investors are now begging for bonds and issuers are in the
driving seat," said one banker.
Highlighting this new trend, Spanish banks have returned to
the market to sell EUR5.2bn worth of covered bonds in the past
three weeks having been shut out since June of last year. What
more, demand has largely exceeded deal sizes at EUR14.25bn.
Societe Generale SFH also came to the market on Thursday
selling a EUR1.5bn seven-year covered bond issue that attracted
EUR6bn of orders and priced at mid-swaps plus 107bp. Up until
six weeks ago the credit, price and maturity would have been a
difficult sale.
Data shows that real money appetite has been particularly
strong for covered bond issues as borrowers have favoured
longer-dated maturities.
According to RBS analysts, demand from bank treasuries is at
a five-year low which the bank's analyst Jan King attributes to
a higher volume of longer dated deals that are particularly
attractive to insurance companies and pension funds.
"The year to date demand from banks for euro benchmark
covered bonds in the primary market is at the lowest level since
2007," said Jan King, covered bond analyst at RBS.
"Surprisingly, even in the two to three-year maturity
segment banks' average participation (36% YTD) has been at a six
year low. We believe this indicates that the high demand for
short-dated paper over the past weeks was not solely due to
banks seeking LTRO arbitrage opportunities."
RALLY DRIVES SENIOR
In what is being considered a necessary move away from an
overreliance on secured funding, banks are taking advantage of a
rally in the financial markets that some anticipate will not
last throughout the year.
"An unsecured transaction provides an interesting
diversification from issuance patterns we have seen in recent
months and sends a strong signal to the market,"said Derry
Hubbard, head of covered bond syndication at BNP Paribas.
However, RBS analysts are maintaining a cautious stance on
the sustainability of the current rally. They say the negative
fundamentals will resurface and solvency risk (i.e asset
quality) will continue to play a major role since the sovereign
debt crisis in the Eurozone is still far from being resolved.
WAITING IN THE WINGS
As was the case when the market soured last year, covered
bonds spreads are taking some time to catch up with the market
rally that bankers say has kept certain issuers sidelined and
has seen a revival of senior unsecured issuance.
On Wednesday, European banks filled their pockets with
EUR529bn worth of cheap LTRO funding but left covered bond
syndicates scratching their heads about when issuers would begin
to take advantage of the supportive market backdrop to sell
covered bonds.
Bankers say a number of borrowers from Spain, Germany and
most notably Italy are waiting for a further rally before they
attempt to access the market.
"Covered bond spreads for Italian OBGs are still too wide
for certain banks that are waiting for the rally to be reflected
in the covered bond market," said a DCM banker.
RBS's King concludes this might offer relative value
opportunities as covered bonds are likely to outperform senior
unsecured in the course of this year due to increased structural
subordination of senior unsecured bondholders being part of the
fundamentals that will in some cases become an important factor
for investors to watch out.
"The next step is for spreads to stabilise and secondaries
to look like they are following the rally which should bring a
number of banks that are currently coming out of blackout into
the public markets," the banker added.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand)