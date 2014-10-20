LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - The European Central Bank began
buying covered bonds in the secondary market on Monday,
launching its highly-anticipated third covered bond purchase
programme.
On Friday the ECB announced it, along with eurozone national
central banks, would begin purchasing chunks of secured bank
debt.
Market sources thought that peripheral banks, where yields
are highest, could be the main target.
"The ECB is looking through traders' inventory and is buying
up small amounts of debt. They're inquiring about French and
Belgian debt in pretty small sizes of around 5m," said a
London-based banker.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers)