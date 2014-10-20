(Adds background and additional quote)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - The European Central Bank began
buying covered bonds in the secondary market on Monday, as well
as looking for offers on asset-backed securities, marking the
launch of its highly anticipated bond purchase programme.
On Friday, the ECB announced it, along with eurozone
national central banks, would begin purchasing chunks of secured
bank debt as it seeks to stimulate bank lending in the eurozone.
Market sources thought that peripheral banks, where yields
are highest, could be the main target.
However, on Monday, one banker said the ECB is buying
"everything within its mandate" but in a relatively small sizes
and mainly bonds with short maturities.
"The ECB is looking through traders' inventories and is
buying up small amounts of debt. They're enquiring about French
and Belgian debt in pretty small sizes of around 5m," said
another banker.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)