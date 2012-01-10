LONDON Jan 10 Covered bond issuance in Europe has bounced back early this year from a dire second half of 2011, with more than a dozen deals lifting optimism the asset class will help banks meet their record 2012 funding needs.

The issuance may not have matched the frenzy of deals at the start of last year, nor extended to banks in euro zone trouble spots, but it follows a collapse for all issuers late last year so has marked a welcome pick-up at the start of a key year.

Deals by DnB NOR, UBS, Barclays, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and Lloyds in the first week of the year each raised at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

They have been followed this week by Aareal Bank selling the first German covered bond and a 5.9 billion crown ($1 billion) issue from Denmark's Danske Bank.

Fourteen deals by European names have raised $20.9 billion this year, down 34 percent from $31.8 billion at the same stage of 2011, when there was a surge of 25 deals, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But covered bond sales in the first half of last year dropped off sharply in the second half, raising fears activity would remain slow and offer little help to banks who need to refinance 725 billion euros of debt maturing this year.

"The market came back with a vengeance last week," said Marjan van der Weijden, managing director for structured finance at Fitch Ratings, which forecasts a similar level of covered bonds will be issued in 2012 as last year.

FUNDING PLANS

Banks will be keen to get ahead of their 2012 funding plans as early as possible, mindful of the volatility seen last year, bankers said.

Europe's banks sold $334 billion of covered bonds last year, up 4 percent from $321 billion in 2010 and also up from $224 billion in 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. More than three-quarters of last year's total was sold in the first half.

Fitch said a survey of fixed-income investors in December showed 54 percent were looking to increase their exposure to covered bonds when markets regained stability, and a further 33 percent would possibly increase investment in the asset class.

But Europe's banks could face increased competition from lenders elsewhere seeking to tap investors: a trio of Australian banks for instance have already issued euro covered bonds this year.

German investors were heavy buyers of last week's offers by French banks, while domestic investors took 87 percent of Barclays' 10-year sterling deal, analysts said.

Covered bonds, which are backed by assets that would be used to repay holders if a bank defaults, have traditionally been more popular with banks in Nordic countries, France and Germany. Banks in the Netherlands, Italy, Britain and Spain have been more likely to issue structured finance notes. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) ($1 = 5.8190 Danish crowns) (Editing by David Holmes)