LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Funding market tensions have
triggered emergency measures at European banks, with some firms
now dumping assets at the fastest rate since the collapse of
Lehman Brothers as they seek to build up stockpiles of cash and
reduce their reliance on short-term borrowings.
Nervy lenders have sold off billions of euros of "good
assets" since the start of August, according to treasurers and
business heads overseeing such sales, with some firms also
halting new loans to large corporate clients in an effort to
preserve cash.
Such a defensive response to the enfolding funding crisis in
Europe is the clearest sign yet that credit market tensions -
whether rooted in truth or unwarranted investor panic - pose an
increasing threat to the global economic recovery, potentially
choking off credit to critical engines of growth.
"We have taken the decision to sell off assets and reduce
risk as a direct result of the funding situation," said one
global head of markets at a large European bank. "Many of these
are good assets, they are solid assets, but it's what you have
to do to minimise your exposure to a funding squeeze."
"You are seeing banks shrinking, making choices and of
course we are doing that too," said the head of corporate
banking at another firm. "Funding is a key issue. This is
affecting the whole industry, you just have to look at the
numbers and it's pretty big."
DEEP FREEZE
Although worries in equity markets have died down of late,
with bank stocks off their mid-August lows, credit markets
continue to show signs of stress. Five-year credit default swaps
on bank-issued debt recently touched record highs and continue
to remain elevated.
Partially frozen short-term funding markets are yet to thaw.
According to Fitch Ratings, the largest money market funds in
the US cut lending to European banks by 20 percent in June and
July. Senior bankers say that the situation has since worsened,
and point to banks using emergency central bank swap facilities.
Longer-term funding markets are also dysfunctional. No
European bank has done a senior unsecured bond deal since early
July - despite about 150 billion euros of issuance in the first
half. While a handful of covered bonds have come to market,
activity is only a small fraction of its normal pace.
"Things have slowed in a big way," said one London-based
banker who advises financial firms on debt issuance. "The
volatility during August was exaggerated by a lack of trading
volumes, but being realistic right now we would have expected
many more deals back in the market."
Indeed, there have been some indications since mid-August
that some banks are no longer lending to large corporate
clients. French lenders were absent from a $900 million loan
deals for Casino this week, for example, after dominating the
domestic supermarket chain's previous $1.2 billion refinancing
last year.
Earlier last month, two large European banks - Commerzbank
and BNP Paribas - pulled out of a $12.5 billion loan to
SABMiller to fund the brewer's hostile takeover of rival
Foster's. That came against an increase in dollar funding costs
which may have made the deal uneconomic for some.
CASH POOLS
"Eurozone banks have real problems getting funding," added
the treasurer of another large European bank, which has also
sold off assets recently. "Banks are building up their cash
pools and increasing their liquidity pools by selling assets,
and that will feed through to the rest of the economy."
Senior bankers spoken to for this article were unanimous in
saying that political and central bank intervention is now
needed to stabilise Europe's banking system.
"Have we seen banks selling off massive portfolios? Yes. Is
it getting worse? Yes. Do policy makers have to do something?
Yes," said the European head of one US investment bank. "Some
banks are really under pressure and are decreasing their balance
sheets for fear they may come under attack."
None of the bankers would elaborate on what kind of assets
had been sold. Lenders tend to hold hundreds of billions euros
in mortgages, loans and other securities at any one time. The
assets are usually interest-paying but take up large proportions
of a bank's cash - much of which is borrowed.
Still, treasurers and business heads said that it would be
the most liquid assets which would be sold off first, especially
given the market tensions of late, which have shut down
secondary trading in many markets such as those for big
corporate loans.
ILLIQUID ASSETS
That could create additional problems, say some, leaving
European banks stuffed with bad assets they are no longer able
to sell or finance. "Unfortunately the first assets you sell off
are the most liquid ones," said the markets head. "Many banks
will end up with only their most illiquid assets left."
Bereft of their best interest-bearing assets, the sales
could also eat heavily into profits, reducing many banks' plans
to reach higher regulatory capital requirements under the Basel
III rules through retained earnings over coming years. Given
market drops, some assets will also have been sold at a loss.
"De-leveraging has been fairly aggressive, and given the
falls in the prices of some financial assets during August some
banks selling will have taken a big hit," said the London-based
debt banker. "If markets pick-up, de-leveraging could too."
"The European policy makers have to understand this," added
the boss from the US firm. "Banks have been deleveraging for the
past two years, and if banks don't extend credit then that will
feed back into the economy. I think we're going to be in pretty
gnarly markets for some time."
