LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Funding market tensions have triggered emergency measures at European banks, with some firms now dumping assets at the fastest rate since the collapse of Lehman Brothers as they seek to build up stockpiles of cash and reduce their reliance on short-term borrowings.

Nervy lenders have sold off billions of euros of "good assets" since the start of August, according to treasurers and business heads overseeing such sales, with some firms also halting new loans to large corporate clients in an effort to preserve cash.

Such a defensive response to the enfolding funding crisis in Europe is the clearest sign yet that credit market tensions - whether rooted in truth or unwarranted investor panic - pose an increasing threat to the global economic recovery, potentially choking off credit to critical engines of growth.

"We have taken the decision to sell off assets and reduce risk as a direct result of the funding situation," said one global head of markets at a large European bank. "Many of these are good assets, they are solid assets, but it's what you have to do to minimise your exposure to a funding squeeze."

"You are seeing banks shrinking, making choices and of course we are doing that too," said the head of corporate banking at another firm. "Funding is a key issue. This is affecting the whole industry, you just have to look at the numbers and it's pretty big."

DEEP FREEZE

Although worries in equity markets have died down of late, with bank stocks off their mid-August lows, credit markets continue to show signs of stress. Five-year credit default swaps on bank-issued debt recently touched record highs and continue to remain elevated.

Partially frozen short-term funding markets are yet to thaw. According to Fitch Ratings, the largest money market funds in the US cut lending to European banks by 20 percent in June and July. Senior bankers say that the situation has since worsened, and point to banks using emergency central bank swap facilities.

Longer-term funding markets are also dysfunctional. No European bank has done a senior unsecured bond deal since early July - despite about 150 billion euros of issuance in the first half. While a handful of covered bonds have come to market, activity is only a small fraction of its normal pace.

"Things have slowed in a big way," said one London-based banker who advises financial firms on debt issuance. "The volatility during August was exaggerated by a lack of trading volumes, but being realistic right now we would have expected many more deals back in the market."

Indeed, there have been some indications since mid-August that some banks are no longer lending to large corporate clients. French lenders were absent from a $900 million loan deals for Casino this week, for example, after dominating the domestic supermarket chain's previous $1.2 billion refinancing last year.

Earlier last month, two large European banks - Commerzbank and BNP Paribas - pulled out of a $12.5 billion loan to SABMiller to fund the brewer's hostile takeover of rival Foster's. That came against an increase in dollar funding costs which may have made the deal uneconomic for some.

CASH POOLS

"Eurozone banks have real problems getting funding," added the treasurer of another large European bank, which has also sold off assets recently. "Banks are building up their cash pools and increasing their liquidity pools by selling assets, and that will feed through to the rest of the economy."

Senior bankers spoken to for this article were unanimous in saying that political and central bank intervention is now needed to stabilise Europe's banking system.

"Have we seen banks selling off massive portfolios? Yes. Is it getting worse? Yes. Do policy makers have to do something? Yes," said the European head of one US investment bank. "Some banks are really under pressure and are decreasing their balance sheets for fear they may come under attack."

None of the bankers would elaborate on what kind of assets had been sold. Lenders tend to hold hundreds of billions euros in mortgages, loans and other securities at any one time. The assets are usually interest-paying but take up large proportions of a bank's cash - much of which is borrowed.

Still, treasurers and business heads said that it would be the most liquid assets which would be sold off first, especially given the market tensions of late, which have shut down secondary trading in many markets such as those for big corporate loans.

ILLIQUID ASSETS

That could create additional problems, say some, leaving European banks stuffed with bad assets they are no longer able to sell or finance. "Unfortunately the first assets you sell off are the most liquid ones," said the markets head. "Many banks will end up with only their most illiquid assets left."

Bereft of their best interest-bearing assets, the sales could also eat heavily into profits, reducing many banks' plans to reach higher regulatory capital requirements under the Basel III rules through retained earnings over coming years. Given market drops, some assets will also have been sold at a loss.

"De-leveraging has been fairly aggressive, and given the falls in the prices of some financial assets during August some banks selling will have taken a big hit," said the London-based debt banker. "If markets pick-up, de-leveraging could too."

"The European policy makers have to understand this," added the boss from the US firm. "Banks have been deleveraging for the past two years, and if banks don't extend credit then that will feed back into the economy. I think we're going to be in pretty gnarly markets for some time."

-- For more, go to www.ifre.com (A version of this story will appear in the September 3 edition of the International Financing Review, www.ifre.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)