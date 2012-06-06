LONDON, June 6 The world's top investment banks will boost their spending on systems to tighten up their control of the complex trading strategy implicated in JPMorgan's $2 billion loss, according to a new report.

Credit Value Adjustment (CVA) is a measure of the risk that a bank's trading partner, known as a counterparty, will collapse and leave the bank out of pocket.

Banks calculate this risk by looking at the credit profiles of their counterparties and then seek to hedge this exposure with complex derivatives to cover any losses they might incur if a counterparty were to go into default.

Managing this risk has long been a challenge for banks but a report by research house Celent sees spending on CVA management increasing to meet the twin challenges posed by planned rule changes and the fickle nature of the markets.

"Expenditures by financial firms for CVA management will grow in strength with regulation and volatile market conditions, which are already pushing the management of counterparty risk and CVA towards the top of the agenda for most capital markets banks," said Celent analyst Cubillas Ding.

Celent said spending by banks on systems to support their Credit Value Adjustment (CVA) units will rise at nearly 10 percent a year to $1,116 million in 2015 from $849 million this year.

The report suggested cited an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment as well as new accounting rules such as Basel III and the impact of the Dodd-Frank and EMIR reforms on bank profits as factors in the growing focus on CVA.

The research comes just weeks after JP Morgan said a failed hedging strategy by its Chief Investment Office, which was handling CVA for the bank, had resulted in a trading loss of at least $2 billion.

The loss, which analysts have said could reach $5 billion over time, prompted a management reshuffle within the CIO group and fuelled regulatory calls for tighter rules on trading banks. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)