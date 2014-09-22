LONDON, Sept 22 Europe's banks have joined
forces with Europol's cybercrime unit to try to combat the
rising and increasingly sophisticated threat being posed by
cyber criminals to financial firms.
The European Banking Federation (EBF), which represents
about 4,500 banks, and Europol's European Cybercrime Centre -
known as EC3 - said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of
understanding to intensify cooperation between law enforcement
and the financial sector.
Banks are facing frequent attacks from sophisticated
hackers. Wall Street bank JP Morgan said last month it
was working with U.S. law enforcement authorities to investigate
a possible cyber attack, and Royal Bank of Scotland and
its UK peers have suffered serious attacks by hackers that have
disrupted systems.
"Banks are on the frontline in this fight every day. This
type of crime evolves rapidly and becomes increasingly
sophisticated," said Keith Gross, chair of the EBF's IT fraud
committee.
Cybercrime attacks faced by banks include coordinated
attempts to disrupt websites, payment card fraud, and attempts
to infiltrate systems to steal money.
The agreement between the EBF, which is a federation of 32
national banking lobby groups, and EC3, which links cybercrime
divisions of police forces in EU countries, will allow them to
exchange know-how, statistics and strategic information.
Banks are typically working closely with national police
forces to fight cybercrime, and the new agreement should widen
that across Europe, the two sides said.
