(Clarifies to say no deal was offered on securitization in para
4)
London, Sept 6 Big U.S. banks in talks with
state prosecutors to settle claims of improper mortgage
practices have been offered a deal that may limit their legal
liabilities in return for a multibillion-dollar payment, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The talks aim to settle allegations that banks including
Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo
, Citigroup and Ally Financial , seized the
homes of delinquent borrowers and broke state laws by employing
so-called "robosigners," workers who signed off on foreclosure
documents en masse without reviewing the paperwork.
The FT, citing five people with direct knowledge of the
discussions, said state prosecutors have proposed settlement
language in the "robosigning" cases that also might release the
companies from legal liability for wrongful securitization
practices.
A spokesman for Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who is
leading states' negotiations with the banks, denied any deal has
been offered on securitization.
"We do not intend to release any aspect of securitizations,"
said Geoff Greenwood, Miller's spokesman.
The banks are pressing for immunity from a raft of alleged
civil violations and have called the latest proposal a
"non-starter."
The two sides are due to meet again this week to iron out
differences on any proposed deal, the article said.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan in London and Dave Clarke in
Washington D.C.; Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in
Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)