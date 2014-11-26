LONDON Nov 26 Former Barclays boss Bob Diamond said he intends to snap up banking assets to take advantage of the best opportunities in the industry for decades, as banks shrink and valuations remain depressed.

Diamond is one of the world's best-known bankers after building Barclays' investment bank over a decade and becoming chief executive. He was forced out in 2012 by UK regulators after the lender was fined for attempted rigging of Libor interest rates.

"There are opportunities in financial services that there haven't been for 20 or 30 years, so I'm far from pessimistic," Diamond said at his first public speech in Britain since being ousted from Barclays.

"Valuations are down so they are enticing, there's a massive amount of supply of businesses that are available, and yet the strategic investors of the last 20 or 30 years have been the big global banks and they are off the stage, in fact they are sellers," he said at the FT Banking Summit.

Diamond set up Atlas Merchant Capital in New York last year with former JC Flowers director David Schamis to invest in or advise banks and other financial firms. He has also co-founded Atlas Mara, which he aims to build into sub-Saharan Africa's leading bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by William Hardy)