* Investors wary of senior standing
* Rating agency changes add to complexity
* Subordinated debt has better risk/reward profile
By Helene Durand and Alice Gledhill
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Investors looking to buy senior bank
debt are facing an ever-growing minefield of shifting regulatory
goalposts and changing rating methodologies, turning this
funding cornerstone into a much less palatable investment.
Seven years after the financial crisis, investors are still
grappling with the impact of new rules on recovery prospects as
regulators move to stop taxpayers from ever having to bail out
banks again.
While banks have still been able to access the market - over
USD316bn of senior unsecured debt has been issued globally this
year, according to Thomson Reuters data - the added layer of
regulatory complexity is making investors wary.
"What is difficult from an investor point of view is that
new rules are continuously being drawn up and end up being
different in every country. This makes it more complex to invest
in bank paper," said Jan Willem de Moor, portfolio manager of
Robeco Financial Institutions Bonds.
His viewed is echoed by Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz,
investment manager, fixed income, at Kames Capital.
"The regulatory backdrop is as important as ever in terms of
what can happen to valuations," he said. "The German proposal
was interesting, as it brought to the market's attention that
senior is bail-inable, even though we'd expected that to be the
reality of the situation for some time."
Earlier this year, Germany proposed that senior debt should
rank below most other senior liabilities, increasing the chance
of bail-in during resolution or insolvency.
That had an immediate impact on senior paper. A Deutsche
Bank 10-year bond widened more than 14bp the week after the
announcement, and is now 73bp wider than where it priced in
March.
Germany is not the only country moving ahead with its own
version of bail-in. The UK and Switzerland, for example, are
encouraging issuers to adopt a holding company structure so debt
at that level can be easily targeted if a bank faces trouble.
"It's no longer senior, just a different flavour of
subordinated debt," said one credit analyst.
Beyond struggling with different regulatory frameworks
investors also need to consider individual banks' risk profiles.
"You have to take into account country risk when you're
investing, and while a bank can be sound, if it is operating in
a difficult country, you have to bear that in mind," said
Robeco's de Moor.
"We try to keep track of the various regulatory developments
but feel that making sure that we are invested in the largest
and strongest banks is the most important decision to make."
SHIFTING SANDS
While regulatory changes can bamboozle, rating agencies are
also playing a part in the confusion.
"Ratings remain in limbo," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote
earlier this month.
Efforts to keep up with the regulatory merry-go-round have
left agencies at different stages of updating their
methodologies.
"The holdco/opco differentiations seem too precise in a
situation where there is still so much unknown about bail-in
procedures, single versus multiple point of entry regimes and
national regulator distinctions. It feels like false precision,"
said Kames' Turnbull-Schwartz.
The changes have resulted in some holdco senior debt being
rated at the same level as Tier 2 paper issued at the operating
company level.
Moody's, for instance, has assigned a Baa3 rank to both
Barclays' holdco senior and its Tier 2 opco debt.
"It feels sometimes like they have a model that says to
notch up for this, down for that, and then spin something around
a few times and that gives you the rating," said
Turnbull-Schwartz.
Other investors have concerns beyond the senior market.
Satish Pulle, head of financials and ABS at ECM Asset
Management, questions the wisdom of awarding investment-grade
ratings to very subordinated instruments like AT1, particularly
when some CoCos have a reasonable amount of leverage.
Some accounts now solely utilise their own credit analysis.
"We don't rely to any extent on what the rating agencies say or
do," said one portfolio manager.
SUB IS THE WAY
Senior losing its aura of inviolability has prompted
investors to move down the credit curve.
"We like subordinated bank paper as it pays quite a bit more
spread than senior, especially given that senior is not really
safe anymore," said Robeco's de Moor. We would expect the spread
between senior and subordinated debt to narrow over time."
Kames's Turnbull-Schwartz agreed. "Tier 2 is our preferred
area where we feel there is the best risk/reward profile," he
said.
ABN Amro paid as much as 135bp over its senior debt this
week to raise EUR1.5bn of Tier 2 capital, according to a banker
on the deal.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip
Wright, Julian Baker)