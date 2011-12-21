LONDON Dec 21 Regulators want to limit
the ability of banks to inflate their profits or capital if the
value of their own debt falls, taking aim at an accounting
policy slammed for being complex and counter-intuitive.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Wednesday
began consulting banks on plans that would prevent them using a
deterioration in the value of their own debt to increase common
equity.
Banks around the world have booked billions of dollars,
euros or pounds of profits this year due by using the accounting
process.
Many of the banks themselves have criticised it, including
Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Other banks to
benefit from the gains this year have included Citigroup,
JPMorgan, HSBC and UBS.
The process, known as debt valuation adjustment, means banks
book a profit when the value of their own bonds and derivatives
falls. That is because a bank could repurchase the liability at
a reduced cost. Banks book a loss when the value of their debt
rises.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) last
year tried to address the problem by saying banks should include
the changes in their 'other comprehensive income' section of
their income statement, rather than within profit and loss. But
it will take several years for the new IASB recommendations to
be fully adopted.
The Basel committee said its consultation process would be
open until Feb. 17.
