By David Henry
| NEW YORK, July 14
NEW YORK, July 14 Rising U.S. interest rates may
not boost bank profits by as much as many executives and
investors hope, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday.
Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to lift rates this
year have purchased U.S. bank shares, helping them perform much
better than the overall U.S. stock market. Rising rates allow
banks to charge higher rates on their loans, which can boost
their income.
But higher rates can also increase a bank's costs, in
particular, the interest that they have to pay depositors.
In past business cycles, higher costs could take some time
to kick in. Banks could be slow in paying higher rates to
depositors, because customers were often reluctant to complete
the paperwork necessary to switch their money to a different
bank.
But this time, it will be easier for depositors to move
money around online and with their mobile phones. JPMorgan
believes it will have to be faster to offer more interest to
retain depositors, Dimon said.
"We're assuming that whatever happened in the last cycle,
this one will be worse," Dimon said in a conference call with
analysts after his bank posted quarterly results.
"In other words, we will gather less of the benefit from
rates going up than we have in the past," Dimon said.
If Dimon is right, investors could be disappointed as banks
struggle more than expected to generate revenue increases from
higher rates.
Analyst Chris Mutascio of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said some
banks will likely find they have to pay more than others to keep
deposits. Banks with more deposits resting in checking accounts
will have an advantage, because customers are often reluctant to
switch banks and re-enter all their bill payment information.
Customers may also hesitate to switch deposits if they use
the same bank for multiple services, Mustacio said.
John Stumpf, chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co,
who spoke on his own call with analysts after his bank
posted results on Tuesday, said Wells Fargo will have an easier
time keeping depositors.
"We've modeled this," Stumpf said. "One of the great
undervalued parts of our business today is the quality of our
deposit franchise and you'll see that in the backup" of interest
rates.
Dimon said JPMorgan Chase has been going through "intensive
analysis" to estimate how much more rivals would have to offer
to woo away customers. While few people may switch when the
Federal Reserve first lifts overnight rates by one-quarter of a
percentage point, many more will change after the third such
hike, Dimon said.
When interest rates rise closer to historical levels, having
to pay more for deposits is a key reason JPMorgan expects its
profit margin on loans, known as "net interest margin," to widen
to about 2.7 percent instead of a full 3 percent. Its net
interest margin was 2.09 percent in the second-quarter, down
from 2.19 percent a year earlier, the bank said.
Some banks have quietly tested the market by selectively
offering higher rates to see how many deposits they attract,
according to a report by analyst Ken Usdin of Jefferies.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to say if the bank has made
such offers.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Dan Wilchins
and David Gregorio)