By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Oct 9 Some of the world's largest
custody banks have started to charge fund management clients for
deposits in Danish kroner and Swiss francs, showing how the euro
zone crisis is affecting their business.
The banks' action follows interest rate cuts by Denmark and
Switzerland to protect their currencies from investors seeking
safe haven from the euro. But the rate cuts have made it
difficult for the custody banks, wh i ch administer funds for
asset managers and pensions, to cover their costs in certain
areas.
They have traditionally covered costs by lending out the
cash deposited with them to other banks as short-term loans. But
this revenue source in the kroner and franc has dried up now
that Denmark and Switzerland have cut rates.
As a result, Bank of New York Mellon, Euroclear, RBC
Investor Services and State Street have
introduced negative interest rates, which effectively mean they
are charging clients for holding their cash.
The banks said they have taken the step to offset the cost
of administering the accounts when those countries' central
banks have interest rates at close to or below zero.
"State Street has been closely monitoring central bank
activity, swap markets and the overnight cash markets, and based
on market conditions will start to apply negative interest rates
in two currencies, Danish kroner and Swiss francs beginning on
November 1, 2012," the bank said in a statement.
Spokesmen for BNY Mellon, Euroclear and RBC said they had
introduced negative interest rates in recent months.
A spokesman for RBC added: "If these markets return
to positive nominal interest rates, we would reflect this
change in the interest rates applicable to client balances."
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Helen Massy-Beresford)