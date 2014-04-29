LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - The benchmark index for senior
European bank debt proved resilient during the recent market
choppiness even as bank shares and non-financial credit markets
sold off, in a move that analysts are attributing to the
forthcoming changes to credit default swap contracts.
The iTraxx Senior Financials index hit a multi-year low of
78bp on April 23, having traded as wide as 101bp in late March.
Despite widening at the end of last week, the index is still
10bp tighter than at the start of the month at around 82.5bp.
In contrast, bank equities have stuttered. The Euro Stoxx
bank index fell 8.7% from a peak of 162.81 on April 4 - its
highest level in almost three years - to a three-week low of
148.61 on April 15. It has since recovered, but remains in
negative territory for the month at -2.3%.
"The market has been quite volatile recently, with both
equities and high-beta credit selling off earlier in April, but
senior financials CDS didn't react to that volatility in stark
contrast to Euro Stoxx banks," said Dominik Winnicki, European
credit strategist at Barclays.
"The fact that non-financial CDS did sell off and then
re-traced suggests this isn't a general equity versus credit
story, but one specific to senior fins."
The iTraxx Main index - the bellwether for investment-grade
credit - has traded in lock-step with equity markets, with both
close to flat over the past month.
Winnicki said that part of the reason for the dislocation
between bank credit and equity valuations could be the negative
net debt issuance in senior financials bonds year-to-date of
EUR35bn compared to a positive net issuance of EUR19bn in
corporate debt markets.
"But that isn't a new theme," he noted. "It is more likely
to be because participants are less willing to trade the
old-style CDS contract at the moment."
"In some ways it doesn't make sense because the new-style
contract will be less likely to trigger senior CDS at the same
time as sub CDS, making it less valuable to investors," he
added.
A new CDS contract will begin to trade in September - the
first overhaul of the instrument's legal definitions in over 10
years. The changes aim to make CDS more robust, particularly in
the face of sovereign debt restructurings (such as Greece in
2013) and bail-in of bank debt (as occurred with Dutch lender
SNS Reaal last year).
Barclays believe investors may be less willing to trade
financial CDS ahead of the roll-out of the new contract, and
will consequently be less sensitive to dislocations versus other
parts of the market.
The data available - which some observers say is imperfect
due to potential double counting on cleared trades - seems to
support this theory. The on-the-run Senior Financials index
currently has a net notional outstanding of USD9.8bn spread over
1,206 contracts compared to USD13.8bn over 2,886 contracts a
year ago, according to the DTCC.
Whether the divergence between credit and equity remains is
another matter, though, with Barclays credit analysts predicting
that banks' earnings results this week could spark a correction.
And there were already signs of bank equities rebounding on
Tuesday, with the Euro Stoxx bank index up 2.13% as of 1.15pm
London time.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Luzette
Strauss)