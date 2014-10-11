* Rule change allows delay to closing out of contracts
* Designed to avoid market chaos if banks fail
* 18 leading banks signed up to new protocol -ISDA
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 11 The $700 trillion financial
derivatives industry has agreed to a fundamental rule change
from January to help regulators to wind down failed banks
without destabilising markets.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA)
and 18 major banks that dominate the market will now allow
financial watchdogs to apply temporary stays to prevent a rush
to close derivatives contracts if a bank runs into trouble, the
ISDA said on Saturday.
A delay would give regulators time to ensure that critical
parts of a bank, such as customer accounts, continue smoothly
while the rest is wound down or sold off in an orderly way.
That would help to avoid the type of market chaos sparked by
the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and also end the problem
of banks being considered too big to fail.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a regulatory task force
for the Group of 20 economies (G20), had asked the ISDA to make
the changes with the aim of ending the too-big-to-fail scenario
in which banks are propped up with taxpayer money to avoid
market disruption.
Under the new contract terms, default clauses in derivatives
contracts such as interest rate or credit default swaps would be
suspended for a maximum of 48 hours.
'EVOLUTIONARY PROCESS'
"Ending too-big-to-fail is going to be an evolutionary
process, but the agreement of the first wave of banks to sign
the protocol is a big step forward," ISDA Chief Executive Scott
O'Malia said.
The ISDA template for millions of derivatives trades will
now include the possibility of stays on both new and existing
contracts, with the 18 leading players - including the likes of
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs Group -
agreeing to change their contracts from January. Many
derivatives are traded among banks.
"Well over 90 percent of the outstanding derivatives
notionally held by the G18 banks will be covered with stays,
which will give regulators some time to deal with a resolution
of a bank in an orderly way," O'Malia said.
More banks are expected to follow suit as regulators across
the G20 countries introduce new rules next year to require
counterparties to derivatives trades to accept stays.
Mandatory rules will also mean that another big user of
derivatives, the asset management industry, will have little
choice but to accept stays.
Asset managers have resisted so far, arguing that they have
a legal duty to their clients not to delay getting their money
back from a failed bank and that agreeing to stays voluntarily
could leave them open to lawsuits.
