Aug 26 In the 1990s, U.S. banks came up with a
clever idea: using life insurance to bet that their employees
would eventually die. Now those wagers are coming back to haunt
Wall Street banks for reasons that have little to do with their
employees' longevity.
For more than a decade, the lenders purchased life insurance
policies, known as "bank-owned life insurance," on employees in
bulk. These policies were unusual: banks chose how the premium
would be invested; and were on the hook for investment losses or
gains over time, unlike typical policies where the insurer
invests the premium.
Banks loved the tax benefits of these products, but hated
being exposed to market swings. JPMorgan's derivatives
professionals found a solution: a product called a "stable-value
wrap," which, for a fee, transferred much of the risk of losses
to JPMorgan, often for the next 30 years or more, depending on
the term of the policy.
That "wrap" amounted to a long-term derivatives contract,
which is causing the pain now. Tough new international rules are
forcing banks to use more capital for long-term trades, which
means bank profits are being hit by derivatives tied to
bank-owned life insurance and a host of other products.
From the 1990s through the beginning of the financial crisis
in 2008, banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank
of America Corp and Citigroup Inc routinely traded
swaps that lasted for 30 years or more.
Customers asked for them: If a utility built a power plant,
for example, it probably used a long-term derivative as part of
its financing package to protect itself from risks such as steep
increases in interest rates. Similarly, when housing finance
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac needed to reduce their
exposure to interest rates, they used long-term derivatives. So
did pension funds or governments that needed to better match the
cash flows of their assets with their expected liabilities.
These positions are hard to unwind. The companies,
governments, or pensions that entered long-term trades with
banks still need those derivatives to help reduce their risk.
And a bank cannot usually transfer its exposure to another
dealer, because its rivals have the same capital constraints
under global rules.
"Times have changed: There are a lot of long-term
derivatives on financial institutions' balance sheets that have
become very costly today, and will stay that way," said Martin
Zorn, who was an executive in the corporate banking and capital
markets unit of Wachovia Bank in the 1990s and is now chief
operating officer at risk-management firm Kamakura Corp.
The lingering pain from these trades underscores how long it
will take banks to move past the excesses of the years leading
up to the credit crunch. Many investors are eager for
liabilities from the crisis to disappear. But that process could
still take years as regulatory investigations continue, new
rules come on line, and banks work through their bad assets,
bank executives said.
To be sure, longer-term trades are likely only a small
percentage of banks' fixed-income books.
At Morgan Stanley, for example, trades going back to the
1990's represent less than 1 percent of the bank's book of
derivatives that trade off exchanges, a person familiar with the
matter said. The bank is trying to shrink its assets for
fixed-income, currency, and commodities by at least 51 percent
by 2016, and has exceeded its targets so far despite these
trades.
But long-term positions still consume disproportionate
amount of Morgan Stanley's capital, rankling executives. At the
bank's annual meeting in May, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman called the positions "dead money," and noted that
some trades stem back to the 1990's. [ID: nL2N0DV3TC]
JPMorgan likely has the biggest holdings of long-dated swaps
because it is the biggest swaps trader on Wall Street,
responsible for about 30 percent of the market by some measures,
traders at rival firms said.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.
CAPITAL RULES
Generally, banks offloaded the interest-rate risk from these
positions and hedged other kinds of exposure, so the pain from
these swaps comes not from market movements, but from regulatory
changes. Under new international capital rules known as Basel
III, longer-dated derivatives trades need to be supported by
more capital than short-term positions.
The amount of capital the bank must hold depends on a swap's
market value, the trading partner's creditworthiness and the
possible losses the bank might suffer over the trade's lifetime
- so the longer the trade, the more capital required.
Prior rules limited the amount of capital required for
derivatives that do not trade on exchanges, but Basel III ends
that limit, meaning that banks can be required to hold more
capital than some trades are worth. Many of these derivative
trades are custom-made, instead of being standardized contracts,
so it is difficult to transfer them to a clearinghouse.
In addition, for more complicated over-the-counter
derivatives trades, margin requirements will be 200 percent
higher than they used to be under new regulations, said James
Malick, a partner at The Boston Consulting Group who advises
financial firms.
Banks are trying to find ways to reduce the exposure to
long-term trades, and have even set up desks whose sole purpose
is to reduce these positions, traders said.
Dealers' pullback from long-term swaps is evident, said
Nancy Davis, a managing partner at the hedge fund Quadratic
Capital, who previously held senior derivatives trading
positions at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. The bulk of new
activity happens in derivatives with durations of less than five
years, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation,
which clears such trades.
In the 1990s, insurers with high credit ratings would often
trade long-dated swaps from their derivatives subsidiaries.
Other players, such as asset managers and pension funds with big
balance sheets, may eventually step in to provide liquidity
where banks won't, Davis said.
"It's not the best use of a bank's capital at this point to
be locking it up in a long-term swap - they'd rather spend their
money elsewhere," Davis said.