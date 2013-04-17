BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
April 17 (IFR) - Ivor Dunbar, a former head of global capital markets at Deutsche Bank, is to leave the bank at the end of the month, according to sources within the bank.
The veteran of 16 years at the firm was most recently head of client franchise development, a role he took up last June as part of a sweeping overhaul of management after Anshu Jain - former head of the investment bank - and Juergen Fitschen took over as joint-chief executives.
Dunbar is understood to be taking some time off before exploring something new, probably outside of banking, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
Deutsche Bank officials could not be reached for comment immediately. (gareth.gore@thomsonreuters.com)
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
MUMBAI, March 9 Some Indian banks are at risk of skipping coupon payments on their capital instruments despite recent easing of rules by the central bank and capital injection by the government into state-run lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.