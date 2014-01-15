PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 15 Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest bank, has suspended several currency traders in New York in an internal probe that forms part of an international investigation into alleged manipulation of the global currency markets, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"Multiple traders" in New York and possibly elsewhere in "the Americas" are affected after investigations into "communications across a number of currencies," the source said.
German daily Die Welt, citing people familiar with the investigations, said on Wednesday one trader in New York who traded Argentine pesos had been suspended.
According to Die Welt sources at the bank, emails were found that led to suspicion that rates had possibly been manipulated, the paper said in a story published in its Wednesday edition.
Deutsche Bank said it would not comment on individual staff members.
"Deutsche Bank has received requests for information from regulatory authorities that are investigating trading in the foreign exchange market. The Bank is cooperating with those investigations, and will take disciplinary action with regards to individuals if merited," it said in a statement.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.