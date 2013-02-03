* Initiative promises greater transparency on capital ratios
* 2012 annual reports to show first impact
* Review found big difference in banks' capital calculations
* Confusion on ratios curbing investor appetite for bank
shares
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Feb 3 The game may soon be up for banks
that have made themselves look healthier by understating how
risky their businesses are, which should help pension funds,
savers and companies to decide which institutions to invest in.
Bowing to pressure from regulators and investors, some of
the world's biggest banks will soon implement a landmark
initiative that promises to reveal far more detail on how banks
calculate how much capital they need to guard against potential
future losses.
It's designed to restore faith in the capital ratios that
are the global benchmark for banks' financial health, ratios
that are highly sensitive to banks' risk judgments since they
are determined as a percentage of banks' own measure of assets
as weighted by risk.
"We're expecting a lot of good disclosure from the banks,
and where it's not happening we're expecting institutional
investors to challenge management on why they're not doing so,"
said Russell Picot, chief accounting officer at bank HSBC
and co-chair of the industry taskforce that came up
with the new standards for what banks should tell investors.
The initiative was instigated by global financial rules
setter the Financial Stability Board (FSB).
A study by the Basel Committee last week showed precisely
why it is necessary, revealing that the most aggressive banks
assign just one eighth of the risk weighting applied by their
most conservative competitors, making their capital position
appear far more robust.
Deutsche Bank came under fire on Thursday when it
told investors that it managed a better-than-expected
improvement to its capital ratio in the fourth quarter, despite
losing 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion), largely by changing its
approach to risk-weighted assets (RWAs).
EXPERTS IN THE DARK
Even analysts who specialise in banks' finances are unable
to unravel the figures and work out which banks are really the
healthiest or making the most progress, because of inadequate
disclosure.
The new measures, which have been publicly endorsed by
industry giants including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Santander
, will reveal key insights on the RWAs that feed into
the banks' capital calculations.
Newly available information will include how much of their
RWA improvements come from "optimisation", or model changes such
as Deutsche Bank revealed last week.
"There may be a bank that is neither well capitalised nor
liquid, and they may feel concerned that by publishing in
greater detail, it will become even more obvious," Picot said.
"The message for them has to be that the market is pretty
good right now at understanding banks' shortcomings."
Some banks will show their hands in the 2012 annual reports
they will publish in the coming weeks. Stragglers are expected
to follow suit later in the year as the transparency drive
intensifies.
The capital disclosure measures are part of a broader suite
of reporting enhancements devised by a taskforce of the world's
biggest banks, money managers, research houses and accountancy
firms to address concerns about banks' often opaque accounting.
The initiative Picot co-chaired began on a wintry day in
Basel in December 2011, when 82 senior executives convened for
what one attendee described as a "frank" round-table debate on
how banks could improve the way they report their results.
INVESTOR CONFIDENCE
The FSB, headed by the Bank of England's incoming Governor
Mark Carney, wanted to restore investor confidence in banks
rocked by the market turmoil that began in 2008 and has yet to
abate.
"The FSB felt that certain risk information was needed by
participants right now," said Gerald Edwards, a senior official
with the U.S. Federal Reserve Board who was closely involved
with the taskforce while on secondment to the FSB in 2011.
The taskforce executives, drawn from global leaders
including BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Allianz, Ernst & Young, Fitch
Ratings, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada, Santander and KPMG,
began work in earnest in May 2012 and were given until October
to finish.
Such was the intensity of the job that HSBC's Picot said he
had two of his bank's staff working on it full time and recalls
getting emails at midnight on a Sunday from one of the
taskforce's subgroups.
With the task completed in a fraction of the time formal
regulation would have taken, the focus is now on implementation.
Picot said there was no set target for take-up, but he
expected to see some banks incorporate the new measures in their
2012 annual reports.
"We would hope that in a particular country, a bank that
adopts this report and adopts it well will reset the level of
what is considered good disclosure, and that other banks would
adopt similar practices, and from that, the tide would rise," he
added.
Regulators across the globe, who had extensive engagement
with the taskforce, are also keenly following progress and will
be encouraging their banks to opt in, according to Picot and
Edwards.
Those who don't, may end up having to give more information
anyway. "Some of this will be picked up and put into
regulations," said Edwards.
DOUBTS REMAIN
The effort does have its doubters, including Dierk
Brandenburg, banking analyst with Fidelity Worldwide
Investments.
"We remain sceptical that banks across a wide variety of
jurisdictions (Europe, U.S. and Asia) and accounting regimes ...
are in a position to meet the requirements," he said, adding
that the increased links between governments and rescued banks
could "put a limit to what authorities may deem to be the
appropriate level of disclosure to investors".
Crispin Southgate, a taskforce member and director of
Institutional Investment Advisors, has high hopes for banks'
voluntary adoption, nonetheless.
Banks were consulted and were "very responsive", he said.
"This report is setting a marker for some very high
standards, which we hope banks will reach for ... We don't want
banks to wait for new rules."