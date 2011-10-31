THE ISSUE: The Federal Reserve's rejection of insurance giant MetLife's request for permission to increase its dividend focuses attention on those banks and insurers that can offer attractive yields and raise payouts.

By Sam Forgione

Oct 31 The 2008 financial crisis might be over, but for dividend seekers who want financial stocks payouts there are plenty of reminders.

The Fed has not given clear indications for bank stockholders on which banks can pay dividends and most investors don't know about the Fed's dividend decision until a bank announces a rejection or denial.

Banks that took money from the Troubled Asset Relief Program fund must get clearance from the Fed before doling out dividend payments and dividend increases or making stock buybacks.

While last week's rebuff of MetLife Inc's (MET.N) stock dividend by the Fed showed that the sector still has problems, there are still options for investors looking for yield in financial stocks:

MOST INSURERS ARE NOT HANDCUFFED

MetLife insisted that it still planned to eventually return more of its earnings to shareholders. The insurer owns a bank subsidiary, which it is actively trying to sell. But that ownership is a key reason the Fed oversees its payout policy.

Even so, the Fed move says little about the insurance sector's financial health. MetLife stock dropped briefly after the Fed news last week but no other insurer in the Standard & Poor's 500 followed suit. Even MetLife recovered some by the end of the day.

"MetLife is the only insurance company structured as a bank holding company," said Jimmy Bhullar, an insurance company analyst at JPMorgan.

That leaves many other options among insurers who aren't under the Fed's thumb, Bhullar said. He expects Hartford Financial (HIG.N) to raise its dividend in the first quarter of next year, Prudential (PRU.L) to raise it in the fourth quarter, and Protective Life PL.N to raise it in the second quarter of next year.

"The companies are generating free cash flow and have the balance sheet capacity," Bhullar said.

BANKS THAT MAY STILL PAY MORE

There also are smaller banks with big yields that aren't beholden to the Fed for payout permission. And experts say there are some banks that took TARP funds that are more likely to get a yes when they ask to increase their dividend.

Among them: Bank of Hawaii (BOH.N), People's United Financial (PBCT.O) and New York Community Bancorp NYB.N, according to Erik Oja, a bank stock analyst at S&P Capital IQ.

Oja also forecasts that KeyCorp (KEY.N), PNC Financial Services (PNC.N), US Bancorp (USB.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) will be permitted to raise dividends in March, after their capital plans are submitted to regulators in January and reviewed.

He said PNC and KeyCorp have tangible common equity ratios of around 10 percent, and yet PNC's dividend is 22 percent of expected earnings. KeyCorp's payout rate is only 13 percent of earnings.

Wells Fargo's "yield is below peers and their capital levels are high," Oja added, and US Bancorp could increase its 12.5 cents dividend to 15 cents.

PREFERRED STOCK ETFS

Preferred stock, debt-like instruments that don't offer the same price gain opportunity as common shares, but pay generous yields, are another option. Using ETFs to invest in preferred shares can reduce the risk from any one bank hitting regulatory or credit problems.

"The banking system doesn't need to improve for preferred stock ETFs to work: it just can't get dramatically worse," Morningstar ETF analyst Timothy Strauts noted.

Herb Morgan, chief investment officer of Efficient Market Advisors, favors the iShares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index ETF(PFF.P). The ETF includes in its holdings HSBC Holdings preferred shares, which are yielding 7.6 percent and Barclays Bank preferreds, which are yielding 8.5 percent.

"Preferred ETFs have been a great place to wait while the markets recover. The yields have been attractive without as much equity risk," said Tom Lydon, editor of ETFtrends.com.

Strauts said the iShares preferred stock ETF is the largest and most liquid of preferred index funds. Other ETFs Strauts said to consider are the PowerShares Financial Preferred ETF (PGF.P), and the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX.P).

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Joe Giannone and Richard Satran)