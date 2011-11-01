(Repeats Oct 31 item)
THE ISSUE: The Federal Reserve's rejection of insurance
giant MetLife's request for permission to increase its dividend
focuses attention on those banks and insurers that can offer
attractive yields and raise payouts.
By Sam Forgione
Oct 31 The 2008 financial crisis might be over,
but for dividend seekers who want financial stocks payouts
there are plenty of reminders.
The Fed has not given clear indications for bank
stockholders on which banks can pay dividends and most
investors don't know about the Fed's dividend decision until a
bank announces a rejection or denial.
Banks that took money from the Troubled Asset Relief
Program fund must get clearance from the Fed before doling out
dividend payments and dividend increases or making stock
buybacks.
While last week's rebuff of MetLife Inc's (MET.N) stock
dividend by the Fed showed that the sector still has problems,
there are still options for investors looking for yield in
financial stocks:
MOST INSURERS ARE NOT HANDCUFFED
MetLife insisted that it still planned to eventually return
more of its earnings to shareholders. The insurer owns a bank
subsidiary, which it is actively trying to sell. But that
ownership is a key reason the Fed oversees its payout policy.
Even so, the Fed move says little about the insurance
sector's financial health. MetLife stock dropped briefly after
the Fed news last week but no other insurer in the Standard &
Poor's 500 followed suit. Even MetLife recovered some by the
end of the day.
"MetLife is the only insurance company structured as a bank
holding company," said Jimmy Bhullar, an insurance company
analyst at JPMorgan.
That leaves many other options among insurers who aren't
under the Fed's thumb, Bhullar said. He expects Hartford
Financial (HIG.N) to raise its dividend in the first quarter of
next year, Prudential (PRU.L) to raise it in the fourth
quarter, and Protective Life PL.N to raise it in the second
quarter of next year.
"The companies are generating free cash flow and have the
balance sheet capacity," Bhullar said.
BANKS THAT MAY STILL PAY MORE
There also are smaller banks with big yields that aren't
beholden to the Fed for payout permission. And experts say
there are some banks that took TARP funds that are more likely
to get a yes when they ask to increase their dividend.
Among them: Bank of Hawaii (BOH.N), People's United
Financial (PBCT.O) and New York Community Bancorp NYB.N,
according to Erik Oja, a bank stock analyst at S&P Capital IQ.
Oja also forecasts that KeyCorp (KEY.N), PNC Financial
Services (PNC.N), US Bancorp (USB.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N)
will be permitted to raise dividends in March, after their
capital plans are submitted to regulators in January and
reviewed.
He said PNC and KeyCorp have tangible common equity ratios
of around 10 percent, and yet PNC's dividend is 22 percent of
expected earnings. KeyCorp's payout rate is only 13 percent of
earnings.
Wells Fargo's "yield is below peers and their capital
levels are high," Oja added, and US Bancorp could increase its
12.5 cents dividend to 15 cents.
PREFERRED STOCK ETFS
Preferred stock, debt-like instruments that don't offer the
same price gain opportunity as common shares, but pay generous
yields, are another option. Using ETFs to invest in preferred
shares can reduce the risk from any one bank hitting regulatory
or credit problems.
"The banking system doesn't need to improve for preferred
stock ETFs to work: it just can't get dramatically worse,"
Morningstar ETF analyst Timothy Strauts noted.
Herb Morgan, chief investment officer of Efficient Market
Advisors, favors the iShares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index
ETF(PFF.P). The ETF includes in its holdings HSBC Holdings
preferred shares, which are yielding 7.6 percent and Barclays
Bank preferreds, which are yielding 8.5 percent.
"Preferred ETFs have been a great place to wait while the
markets recover. The yields have been attractive without as
much equity risk," said Tom Lydon, editor of ETFtrends.com.
Strauts said the iShares preferred stock ETF is the largest
and most liquid of preferred index funds. Other ETFs Strauts
said to consider are the PowerShares Financial Preferred ETF
(PGF.P), and the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX.P).
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Merritt,
Joe Giannone and Richard Satran)